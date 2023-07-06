Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics Market will reach US$ 28.88 Billion in 2028

New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460592/?utm_source=GNW

These diagnostics tests are typically performed in a laboratory or healthcare setting and provide valuable information about a patient’s health status, including infections, genetic disorders, or other medical conditions. In-vitro diagnostics include molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, clinical chemistry, hematology, and microbiology. They guide clinical decision-making, treatment selection, and disease management.



Europe’s In-Vitro Diagnostics Market shall experience a CAGR of 2.19% from 2022 to 2028



Several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory diseases, drives Europe’s in-vitro diagnostics market. For instance, based on the GLOBOCAN report, Germany recorded approximately 628,519 new cancer cases in 2020. Among females, breast and colorectal cancer were the more prevalent types, while among males, prostate and lung cancer were the more prevalent types in the country.



Europe’s aging population drives demand for IVD tests and devices. Personalized medicine, technological advancements, favourable reimbursement, regulatory policies, increasing healthcare expenditure, collaborations, partnerships, and awareness for preventive healthcare contributes to market growth. The European Union launched programs in 2020 to improve the well-being of three million cancer-affected individuals by 2030, emphasizing the understanding of cancer diagnosis; this, along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in Europe, shall fuel robust growth in the in-vitro diagnostics market. Hence, the market value for Europe in-vitro Diagnostics Market was US$ 25.36 Billion in 2022.



The dominance of services in the Europe in-vitro diagnostics market is due to the complexity of diagnostics tests, requiring specialized expertise and advanced equipment.



Services, Instruments, and Reagents are the three product segments in the Europe in-vitro diagnostics market. Service providers offer specialised testing services like genetic testing, molecular diagnostics, and technical pathology, ensuring accurate results. They meet quality assurance and regulatory standards, providing consistent quality and compliance. Outsourcing testing services to specialized providers offer cost-effectiveness and scalability. As a result, healthcare institutions can focus on core competencies, enhancing efficiency and patient care. Service providers invest in advanced technology and research, providing access to state-of-the-art testing services. Collaborations and partnerships drive innovation, strengthening the dominance of services in the Europe in-vitro diagnostics market.



Rapid tests will grow fastest in the Europe In-vitro Diagnostics Market

ELISA & CLIA, PCR, Rapid Test, Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA), In Situ Hybridization, Transcription Mediated Amplification, Sequencing, Colorimetric Immunoassay, Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, and Others are the test types present in the Europe in-vitro Diagnostics Market. Rapid tests provide quick results, essential for immediate diagnosis in emergencies and infectious disease outbreaks. They can be performed at the point of care, eliminating transportation, and reducing waiting times. Rapid tests are convenient, accessible, and suitable for various healthcare settings, including remote areas. They enable early detection, leading to timely interventions, improved outcomes, and cost savings. Rapid tests quickly identify pathogens in managing infectious diseases, facilitating prompt treatment and infection control. Technological advancements enhance accuracy and ease of use. In addition, regulatory support ensures quality, safety, and confidence in rapid tests.



Infectious diseases have high Growth rate in the Europe In-vitro Diagnostics Market

Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiology, Oncology, Nephrology, Autoimmune Diseases, Drug Testing, and Other Applications find significance in the Europe in-vitro diagnostic market. In Europe, the burden of infectious diseases is significant, driving the demand for in-vitro diagnostics tests. Outbreaks and pandemics like COVID-19 further increased the need for rapid identification and monitoring. Public health initiatives prioritize disease control, with diagnostics playing a crucial role. Europe’s robust healthcare infrastructure supports efficient testing and diagnosis. Advanced technologies, regulatory support, and ongoing research contribute to the region’s market dominance of infectious disease diagnostics.



Immunoassays dominate the Europe in-vitro diagnostics market due to their versatility and high sensitivity



Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics/Genetics, Hematology, Microbiology, Coagulation, and Others are the technology used in the Europe in-vitro diagnostics market. Immunoassays dominate the European in-vitro diagnostic market due to their versatility in detecting various analyses, including proteins, hormones, antibodies, drugs, and infectious agents. They find usage in healthcare settings for testing infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune disorders, and drug testing. With their high sensitivity and specificity, immunoassays provide accurate and reliable clinical decision-making and disease monitoring results.



Automation advancements make immunoassays scalable and efficient, particularly for high-volume testing. The extensive development and validation of established assay platforms ensure the reliability and accuracy of immunoassay results. European regulatory bodies enforce strict guidelines, ensuring immunoassay-based diagnostics’ quality, safety, and performance. The availability of reagents, antibodies, assay components, and a robust infrastructure of diagnostic laboratories and healthcare facilities support the widespread use of immunoassays in Europe.



Technological advancements, including molecular diagnostics and automation, drive the growth of laboratories in the Europe in-vitro diagnostics market



By end-users, there are four divisions in the Europe in-vitro diagnostics market: Hospitals, Laboratories, Home - Care, and Others. Healthcare providers outsource diagnostics services to specialized laboratories to focus on core competencies and meet testing demand. Strict regulatory requirements and quality assurance standards ensure reliable results and contribute to laboratory growth. Collaborations with healthcare institutions, research organizations, and industry stakeholders drive innovation and expand laboratory services. Additionally, the substantial healthcare expenditure in Europe supports laboratory growth through investments in developing diagnostic capabilities to meet the rising demand for testing services.



Italy is the largest growing region in the Europe in-vitro diagnostics market



Based on region, there are 11 segments in the Europe in-vitro diagnostics market, notably Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Portugal, Austria, Belgium, Poland, and the rest of Europe. Italy’s robust healthcare infrastructure, high disease burden, and rapidly aging population drive the demand for in-vitro diagnostics tests, supporting market growth. Government initiatives, healthcare investments, and technological advancements further contribute to market expansion. Collaborations and partnerships foster innovation, while well-defined regulatory frameworks ensure test safety and quality, promoting confidence and growth in the Europe in-vitro diagnostics market. The rest of Europe dominates the in-vitro diagnostics market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, high healthcare expenditure, research and innovation, collaboration and partnerships, regulatory support, and increased disease burden.



Key Players

Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Sysmex Corporation are the prominent companies in the Europe in-vitro diagnostics market.



In June 2021, During the COVID-19 pandemic, the British In Vitro Diagnostics Association (BIVDA) introduced "The Digital Revolution" strategy paper to expand the accessibility of groundbreaking in-vitro diagnostics.



The report titled “Europe in-vitro diagnostics Market Global Forecast by Products (Services, Instruments, and Reagents), Test Types (ELISA & CLIA, PCR, Rapid Test, Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA), In Situ Hybridization, Transcription Mediated Amplification, Sequencing, Colorimetric Immunoassay, Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, and Others), Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiology, Oncology, Nephrology, Autoimmune Diseases, Drug Testing, and Others), Technology (Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics/Genetics, Hematology, Microbiology, Coagulation, and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Laboratories, Home - Care, and Others),Region (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Portugal, Austria, Belgium, Poland, and the rest of Europe), Company Analysis (Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Sysmex Corporation)" provides a detailed analysis of Europe in-vitro Diagnostics Market.



