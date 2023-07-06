New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East Energy Transition Market Analysis by Sectors and Trends" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461333/?utm_source=GNW

Steps taken to support the energy transition include investing in solar and wind power generation, electric vehicles, carbon capture technology and hydrogen production.



The main regional policies and projects across all energy transition strategies have been identified, along with the key parties involved.



The Middle East’s power market continues to be dominated by traditional fossil fuels and this is unlikely to change for the foreseeable future, with gas based thermal power providing the majority of power generation into 2035. However, the power generation outlook shows that renewables will experience a strong growth, increasing at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2023 and 2035. Most of the increase will come from solar energy, reaching 18% of the total mix by 2035. Meanwhile, the adoption of electric vehicles as a means of reducing CO2 emissions has progressed in the region in the last few years. This progress is still heavily concentrated in the Gulf region, however. Given the extensive scale of oil and gas operations in the region and the need for achieving zero-emissions targets, the CCS/CCU projects are gaining more momentum. The CCS capacity in the Gulf countries currently stands at 4mtpa, representing 10% of the global annual capacity. Similarly, the Middle East region is situated in an advantageous position when it comes to potential hydrogen production due to its abundant gas reserves, land, and solar radiation. There are currently multiple hydrogen projects in the feasibility phase, with most of them are expected to be operational around the middle of the current decade.



