Global Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market Assessment, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Geographies Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F

The Global Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market was estimated at USD 2.59 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% for the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. Increasing number of minimally invasive procedures, increasing incidence of stroke in patient population, technological breakthroughs, reimbursement policies, and rising healthcare expenditure by governments across emerging economies are some of the factors driving market expansion. Asia-Pacific nations such as China and India are predicted to emerge as new revenue-generating markets between 2023 and 2030.



Ongoing product developments by leading companies and key market players expanding their presence in emerging countries through the establishment of manufacturing facilities, research and development facilities, and distribution networks are expected to drive further growth of thrombectomy devices during the forecast period. As per reports published by WHO, neurovascular thrombectomy have shown improved patient outcomes post-surgery in developed and emerging countries, thrombectomy operations have grown rapidly in both established and emerging countries. The percentage of large vessel occlusion or LVO stroke patients undergoing thrombectomy treatments varies by country, however most of them stay below 15%.



Stent Retriever is Dominating the Global Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market



In 2022, the stent retrievers accounted for majority share the overall mechanical thrombectomy devices market, owing to increased reimbursement, increased public-private investments in product development & commercialization, and increased patient emphasis on minimally invasive therapeutic procedures.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share during the Forecast Period



Over the projected period, North America is likely to have a sizable market share. The increasing frequency of acute ischemic strokes, increased research and development, regular product launches, and rising strategic initiatives by leading market players are the fundamental driving drivers for the North American neurovascular thrombectomy devices market.



Due to high frequency of stroke in the United States, the North American is expected to hold a substantial proportion of the market over the study period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report published in April 2022, more than 795,000 people in the United States experience a stroke each year and ischemic strokes account for approximately 87% of all reported strokes.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market



COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the healthcare industry, including the neurovascular thrombectomy devices market. On one hand, there has been an increase in demand for these devices due to the higher incidence of stroke in COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 is known to cause blood clotting, which can increase the risk of stroke in patients. On the other hand, the pandemic disrupted supply chain and led to manufacturing and distribution challenges for neurovascular thrombectomy device manufacturers. Some manufacturers had to delay or halt production due to workforce shortages, supply chain disruptions, and other factors. This led to a shortage of neurovascular thrombectomy devices in some regions, which affected patient’s access to these devices.



Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market



The war between Russia and Ukraine had an indirect negative impact on the neurovascular thrombectomy market on a global scale. Geopolitical tensions and conflicts can have broader impacts on the global economy and neurovascular thrombectomy market due to trade disruptions, supply chain interruptions and economic sanctions imposed by United States and European countries on Russia.



Key Players Landscape and Outlook



Some of the leading companies in the Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market are Johnson & Johnson Medical Ltd, Medtronic Plc, Wallaby Medical Inc, Terumo Corp, Stryker Corp, Imperative Care Inc, Penumbra Inc, Balt SAS, and Acandis GmbH & Co KG. Medtronic Plc.



