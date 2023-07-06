New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sun Care Market Assessment, By Type, By Category, By Form, By SPF Range, By Consumer Orientation, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460562/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Sun Care Market refers to the market for products that protect the skin from harmful UV radiation from the sun. Sun care products such as sunscreen lotions, creams, sprays, and gels are highly in demand due to increased consumer consciousness to prevent their skin from extreme weather conditions, rising men’s grooming, and usage of sun care products for kids and infants by the extra cautious parents. The global market size for sun care products was estimated at USD 11.35 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.27% for the forecast period between 2023 and 2030.



The market is driven by increasing awareness about the harmful effects of UV radiation on the skin and the rising incidences of skin cancer. Additionally, increasing demand for organic and natural sun care products containing plant-based ingredients is also driving market growth. Cosmetic manufacturers are focussing on product innovations in sun care that contain a combination of ingredients with anti-aging properties and potent moisturising agents. The American Academy of Dermatologists (AAD) recommends the adults to use a moisturizer and sunscreen on daily basis in order to prevent the skin from UV rays and keep it soft and smooth.



North America continues to be the most Flourishing Market for Sun Care



Access of exposure to sun may result in or raise chances for your risk for developing skin cancer which is the most common type of cancer in the United States. Melanoma is a less common but more serious type of skin cancer, and more than 100 thousand Americans are diagnosed with such type of cancer every year. Limiting the exposure to direct sun is the best way to prevent the occurrence of skin cancer. Sun Protection Factor (SPF) has a key role to play while choosing a right product. Those labelled with SPF 15 means it will take 15 times as long to get a sunburn as it would if there is no sunscreen applied. Similarly, SPF 30 takes 30 times as long to impact the skin in comparison to no sunscreen.



Increase in Number of Skin Related Problems Surge Demand for Sunscreen Products



Consuming Vitamin D naturally is a great way to remain physically active but excess of exposure to UV rays leads to several skin related disorders such as sunburns, dark spots, premature skin ageing and at times to skin cancer. Long-term exposure to UV rays can have a worsening effect on blood vessels, fibrous tissues, and cells, which can result in non-melanoma skin cancer. UV rays are primarily responsible for 76% of new cases of melanoma in North America, Europe, and Oceania .



The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends the use of SPF 15 to reduce the skin of developing squamous cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. More than, 9,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in the United States every day.



Cautious Parents Preferring Mineral Sunscreens for Their Children and Toddlers



Every age group deserves pampering when it comes to their skin. Kids, especially babies need utmost care during exposure to sun while being outdoors as their skin is at a greater risk to the damage caused by UV radiation. Mineral based sunscreens are considered safer for the babies as they are formulated with both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide as active ingredients. These are gentler on delicate skin and provides broad-spectrum protection.



The fragrance free and water-resistant characteristics of mineral sunscreens makes it a better choice by the parents to use it on the skin of their little bundles of joy during swimming and other outdoor activities. Companies are continuing to invest in research and development to create new and innovative products that meet consumer demand. Mustela, a French brand, offers mineral sunscreens which are safer for baby’s face and body. United Stated Food and Drug Administration recommends not to use sunscreen for infants younger than 6 months of age.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Sun Care Market



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the global sun care market. The pandemic has resulted in a reduction in outdoor activities and travel, which has led to a decline in demand for sun care products. Also, the pandemic has disrupted the global supply chain, causing delays in the production and delivery of sun care products. With many brick-and-mortar stores closed or operating at reduced capacity due to lockdowns and social distancing measures, there has been a shift to online sales of sun care products. A greater emphasis has been put on health and wellness by the pandemic, which has led to an increased focus on the importance of sun protection. As the world moves towards recovery from the pandemic, the sun care market is expected to rebound. With people returning to outdoor activities and travel, the demand for sun care products is expected to increase.



Key Players Landscape and Outlook



Some of the key players operating in the global sun care products market include L’Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, The Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, Unilever Plc, Shiseido Co., Ltd., and Estée Lauder Companies Inc. among others. These companies have a significant presence in the market and are constantly striving to maintain and increase their market share. The outlook for the key players in the sun care products market is positive, with increasing consumer awareness about the harmful effects of UV radiation driving demand for sun care products. Companies are investing in product innovation, marketing, and distribution strategies to maintain and increase their market share. Additionally, the trend towards organic and natural sun care products is also expected to create growth opportunities for companies that offer such products.



Market Xcel’s reports answer the following questions:



• What is the current and future market size of the product/service in question globally or specific to different countries?



• How are the markets divided into different product/service segments and the market size and growth of each segment?



• What is the market potential of different product segments and their invest case?



• How are the markets predicted to develop in the future and what factors will drive or inhibit growth?



• What is the business environment and regulatory landscape specific to the product/service?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460562/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________