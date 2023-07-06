New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ice Cream Market Assessment, By Type, By Category, By Package Size, By Packaging Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460557/?utm_source=GNW



Global Ice Cream Market size was estimated at USD 82.95 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2023 and 2030 and reach USD 123.96 billion in 2030. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand by health-conscious consumers for natural ingredients including fruit pulp and dry fruits in ice creams. Consumer preference for a variety of new flavours such as coconut, Belgian chocolate and mixed fruit coupled with rising demand for impulse ice creams such as sandwiches, cones, and pops in developing countries are also adding to the market growth. Rising consumer interest for dairy free products is influencing the growth of vegan ice creams globally which will further boost the sales of non-dairy based ice creams during the forecast period. The introduction of sugar-free premium ice creams through various distribution channels by industry participants is also opening substantial market potential.



Despite the rising milk prices, the demand for ice creams remains robust. Impactful innovations by the ice cream manufacturers in form of packaging type as well as their distribution has given ice creams market a strong comeback after COVID-19. For example, Kwality Wall’s introduction of Crackle Tub and Trixy Cup enhanced its in-home ice cream consumption in comparison to pre-pandemic level.



Increasing Demand Vegan Ice Creams



Rapid rise in the lactose intolerant population worldwide has resulted in a switch to non-dairy products including the ice creams. Ice cream manufacturers have been tapping the market potential by introducing vegan or dairy free ice creams which is set to surge the demand for non-dairy based category of this market. For example, Baskin Robins offers a variety of vegan friendly flavours such as Watermelon Burst Sorbet, Daiquiri Ice and Non-Dairy Salted Fudge Bar. More than half of the global consumers consider plant-based alternatives because it is healthier. There are 80 million vegans globally with United Kingdom having the highest percentage of vegan population followed by Australia.



Rise in Desire for Innovative Flavours



The global ice cream market is experiencing an increasing demand for advanced flavours and convenient packaging as consumers seek more variety and unique taste experiences. During the upcoming years, innovative ice cream trends like plant-based ice creams, cinnamon roll ice creams, and gluten-free ice creams are expected to present opportunities to the key players. This trend is being driven by a growing interest in global fitness and the desire for new taste experiences. Additionally, innovatively flavoured ice cream products can command higher prices and offer a point of differentiation for ice cream producers and retailers.



Snackification Trends Results in Larger Consumption of Impulse Ice Creams



Ice creams were once considered as a post meal dessert. With changing time and rising youth population across the globe, it has been evolved as a snacking item to be consumed at different intervals. Ice creams have gained traction among all age groups including the toddlers and children. Owing to changing lifestyles and more demand for on the go and handheld snacks have led to a higher consumption of impulse ice creams that includes bars, cups, sticks, cones, sandwiches and so on.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic had a noticeable impact on the global ice cream market as majority of the consumers worldwide reduced their ice cream consumption due to the panic by the pandemic. Many of the consumers who did not bother about consuming ice creams during lockdowns chose to buy them through the online retailers and local general stores as imposition of curfews and lockdowns across the globe resulted in non-availability of ice cream street vendors. Moreover, there was a rising preference for consuming hot products during the COVID-19 which hampered the sale of ice creams during the tenure.



Impact of Russia-Ukraine war



Ukraine is a net supplier of dairy products to the global marketplace and some disruptions to supply chains have occurred due to the conflict, leading to an increase in the raw milk prices, globally, even faster than we’ve seen in recent time. Due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a substantial rise in consumer dairy prices is expected to take place. However, overall global ice cream production and consumption have not been significantly affected by the conflict, and any changes in supply and demand have largely been absorbed by the global market.



Key Players Landscape and Outlook



Due to the existence of numerous local and international organizations, the competitive landscape for the global ice cream market is fragmented. Several manufacturers are focussing on mergers and acquisitions to increase their manufacturing capacity which helps enhancing their supply chain and aids in the development of new product.



Unilever Plc., a dominating global market player’s ice business, out-of-home saw competitive double-digit growth. Its fast ice cream delivery service ICNOW grew 30% and is now in over 40 countries. It even has expanded the product range through innovative new twists on premium offerings. Unilever Nutrition and Ice Cream achieved USD 1.3 billion in sales from the plant-based products in 2022.



Market Xcel’s reports answer the following questions:



• What is the current and future market size of the product/service in question globally or specific to different countries?



• How are the markets divided into different product/service segments and the market size and growth of each segment?



• What is the market potential of different product segments and their invest case?



• How are the markets predicted to develop in the future and what factors will drive or inhibit growth?



• What is the business environment and regulatory landscape specific to the product/service?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460557/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________