Asia-Pacific Next-generation Diagnostics Outlook, 2023

The Asia-Pacific next-generation diagnostics market’s revenue is projected to decline by 5.0% in 2023, attributed to the reduced demand for COVID-19-related testing.



Rapid expansion in non-COVID molecular diagnostics and point-of-care testing (POCT) will not be sufficient to drive the overall recovery of the region.



As companies continue to focus on breakthrough innovation, diagnostic services must be revamped to meet reduced price points for low-resource settings.



The pandemic led to a greater focus on preventive diagnosis.



Innovation in product development, a focus on care delivery and business models, and the need for more convenient sampling are leading to a paradigm shift to minimally invasive tests.



Global IVD powerhouses remain at the vanguard of this transformation.



Prominent market participants are Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Sysmex Corporation, while regional IVD powerhouses are making a strategic shift to leverage the platform-as-a-service business model, implying momentum in secured and connected open development platforms to support rapid and standardized assay development.



Trends point toward a focus on infectious diseases outside COVID-19, molecular oncology, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, with an emerging focus on noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT).

