Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Outlook, 2023

Large hospitals widely adopt digital radiography and ultrasound systems as the devices are operator-dependent and need a skilled workforce proficient in analyzing medical images.



The adoption of enterprise imaging IT solutions across developed and developing economies are mainly driven by cloud-enabled AI capabilities, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence/machine learning technologies, creating opportunities that did not exist a few years ago.



Innovative business models such as managed services, hybrid cloud-based medical imaging informatics, and cloud-powered teleradiology solutions are growth opportunity areas vendors will leverage to accelerate the medical imaging and informatics market.



With the influx of startups in imaging and informatics, competition is expected to intensify and prompt established market leaders to explore strategic partnerships or acquisitions to expand their product/solution portfolios.

