New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin American Automotive Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458610/?utm_source=GNW





The study takes a detailed look at the automotive aftermarket in five Latin American countries, namely, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, and analyzes unit shipment and revenue for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.



Latin America is going through a challenging period.



Economic difficulties, like high inflation rates and dollar valorization, have been affecting consumer behavior.



Moreover, the automotive aftermarket is having to combat the shortage of auto parts, which is affecting production rates.



Latin America also has an aging fleet parc, which is expected to drive the need for maintenance and repair services, particularly from the aftermarket.



This research service provides a comprehensive outlook on the automotive aftermarket in Latin America and offers meaningful insights for stakeholders wishing to explore this growing and competitive space.



The study also contains company profiles of original equipment suppliers and suppliers from the independent aftermarket.



It analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from this space.



The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2028.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458610/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________