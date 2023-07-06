New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bus and Coach Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458737/?utm_source=GNW



Global bus and coach market is growing due to an increasing trend toward electrification and increasing transportation.

The global bus and coach market comprises the sale of buses and coaches as well as related services for the transportation of people and commodities.Diesel, gasoline/petrol, alternative fuel, electric buses, hybrid buses, and fuel cell buses are the different categories for buses and coaches.



The segment is now dominated by diesel-powered buses, followed by hybrid buses. With more than 94,000 buses produced in 2021, China is the world’s largest bus producer.

Coaches are becoming more popular for long-distance commutes in a number of countries, which is fueling market expansion.The middle-class population’s rising per capita income has increased demand for pleasant transportation, which has increased intercity bus utilization.



In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for double-decker buses that can provide greater safety and cleanliness is increasing, which is driving the market’s expansion.Major bus and coach manufacturers are investing in connected car technologies to reduce traffic congestion, prevent accidents, and save fuel.



Additionally, increasing demand to travel by bus is expected to drive the growth of the buses and coaches market over the coming years.With more than 94,000 buses produced in 2021, China is the world’s largest bus producer.



Additionally, more than 35,700 buses were built in Europe in 2021, a 9% decline from 2020 in terms of year-over-year growth. In 2021, 1,40,000 buses were manufactured in Asia Pacific.

Various sectors, including transportation and tourism sectors, were severely impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.Lockdowns that were implemented throughout multiple countries to stop the spread of the pandemic led the majority of industries, including the automotive industry, to halt their manufacturing plants for a prolonged period of time.



Bus and coach sales, as well as all other types of vehicles, are decreasing in the automobile industry. Furthermore, many nations are switching to electric vehicles, including electric buses for public transportation, in an effort to achieve net zero emission levels, thereby driving the global bus and coach market.

Rising Demand for Hybrid Buses

An electric motor and a regular internal combustion engine work together to power hybrid buses.In order to reduce emissions, improve fuel efficiency, and achieve other goals, hybrid buses combine a primary power source of power with energy storage systems and an electric motor.



Hybrid drive systems are now being used by bus and coach manufacturers to build sustainable, low-carbon emission vehicles.A growing number of transportation companies are switching to hybrid-electric buses as a result of concerns over poor air quality and health, as well as rising fuel prices.



These buses combine an internal combustion engine with an electric motor to use less energy and release significantly fewer emissions. The global bus and coach industry is expanding because of the investments made by numerous businesses in the production of hybrid drive systems with low carbon emissions and improved fuel efficiency.

Escalation in Sales of Electric Buses and Coaches

The demand for electric buses is increasing at a very rapid pace.There is an increasing demand for the electrification of public transport fleets, such as electric buses, all over the world.



The electrification of vehicles reduces operating costs compared to diesel vehicles.In addition to the environmental benefits, electronic vehicles help to improve energy efficiency, increase energy security by reducing fossil fuel dependency, and lower operating costs.



Government initiatives related to e-buses and coaches are also driving this trend across the market.

COVID Impact on Tourism Industry

The tourism industry is one of the largest in the world.Among the industries most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is tourism, which has a negative influence on all continents’ economies, lifestyles, welfare programs, and opportunities.



In terms of tourist flow, Europe has long been the most popular region. In the years prior to COVID-19, the region attracted around 968.87 million foreign visitors. The most popular tourist destinations worldwide include France, the United states, the United Kingdom, Italy, Mexico, and Thailand. Many visitors choose to commute by bus because it offers luxurious and comfortable long-distance travel. Furthermore, visitors choose buses for city transport, which contributes to the expansion of the worldwide bus and coach sector.

Market Segmentation

The global bus and coach market is segmented by vehicle type, bus type, fuel type, length, seating capacity, and by region.Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into bus and coach.



On the basis of bus type, the market is segmented into intercity bus and intracity bus.On the basis of fuel type, the market is divided into diesel, petrol/gasoline, alternative fuel, electric bus, hybrid bus, and fuel cell bus.



On the basis of length, the market is segmented into 6-8m, 8-10m, 10-12m, and above 12m.Based on seating capacity, the market is divided into up to 30, 31-40, 41-50, and above 50.



On the basis of region, the market is divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG), VDL Bus and Coach, Scania AB, AB Volvo, Marcopolo S.A., Solaris Bus and Coach SA, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus, Alexander Dennis, Xiamen King Long United Automotive, and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. are the key players developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.



Report Scope:



In this report, global bus and coach market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Bus and Coach Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Bus

o Coach

• Global Bus and Coach Market, By Bus Type:

o Intercity Bus

o Intracity Bus

• Global Bus and Coach Market, By Length:

o 6-8m

o 8-10m

o 10-12m

o Above 12m

• Global Bus and Coach Market, By Seating Capacity:

o Up to 30

o 31-40

o 41-50

o Above 50

• Global Bus and Coach Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

o Europe & CIS

Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Poland

Netherland

Norway

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global bus and coach market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458737/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________