New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Beauty Devices Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458736/?utm_source=GNW

)), By Application (Individual Vs. Professional), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online, Others (Local Shops, Direct Sales, etc.), By Region, By Company



The global beauty devices market size is expected to register an impressive CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as growing consumer awareness regarding skin & hair-related issues and the increasing working women population in the world.

Skin-related issues, including acne and wrinkles, are treated with beauty devices.Additionally, they are employed to remove scars left behind by injuries.



Visible pores, wrinkles, and under-eye circles can all be diminished with proper skin care.Sun damage, acne, and hyperpigmentation can all be avoided by sun protection.



The skin becomes less hydrated, brighter, and less collagen rich as people age.Beauty devices are also used to treat hair-related issues, including hair loss, greying, and others.



These devices are used in various spas and salons. As of 2022, 979,236 hair salons were operating in the US, a 1.1% rise from 2021. The States with the most hair salon businesses in the US are California (8,471 firms), New York (7,770 companies), and Florida (7,453 businesses). Therefore, the increasing number of beauty salons and spas is expected to drive the market for beauty devices during the forecast period.

The global market is also being boosted by the increasing impact of social media beauty trends and numerous celebrity endorsements promoting the usage of beauty tools. In addition, many additional factors, such as ongoing technological innovations, the introduction of new products such as LED light therapy masks, microcurrent appliances, micro-needling regeneration tools, etc., and the combining of beauty devices with radio frequency, electric muscle stimulation, etc. are anticipated to drive the global beauty devices during the forecast period.

New Product Launches Fuel the Market Growth

Manufacturers are introducing new products with the latest technologies to make consumers’ lives easier, driving the global beauty device market.For instance, in 2022, Sensus Healthcare, a medical device firm specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, and affordable therapies for oncological and non-oncological illnesses, launched the portable Silk hair removal system with blended wavelengths.



A 2000W portable diode laser, a light handpiece, an ice-cold cooling tip, and fast repetition rates are all features of the Silk by Sensus system. By retaining the density of the laser in the targeted area and having the ability to combine wavelengths while emitting light vertically toward the skin, it is possible to boost efficiency and achieve more profound and better penetration as well as more uniform energy distribution.

Rising Skin-Related Issues Fuels the Market Growth

The increased demand for beauty devices globally results from increased skin-related problems like wrinkles, dark circles, acne, and pigmentation, among others.The development of unique and revolutionary goods that have been assisting clinicians, dermatologists, and aestheticians in treating skin disorders, improving skin textures, and reducing aging indications is expected to drive the global market for beauty devices during the forecast period.



For instance, in 2022, the anti-aging Israeli company Sofwave introduced its aesthetic medicine technology.The FDA-approved "Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam" is an anti-aging technology device that tightens facial and neck skin and lifts the brows and chin using ultrasound rays.



The procedure’s efficacy and safety are irrespective of the type & quality, and color of the patient’s skin. It produces effective, long-lasting skin tightening with no downtime or post-procedure redness.

Growing Consumer Expenditure on Hair Care Products Aids the Market Growth

The accessibility and affordability of hair care products and changing consumers’ purchasing patterns drive the global beauty devices market.Additionally, the market has seen an increase in millennials with hair issues such as hair loss and dandruff.



There are products with dropper packaging for precise volume and application, such as treatment oils that stop hair loss, enhance shine, and lessen frizz.For instance, in 2022, the L’Oréal Group introduced the hair device Colorsonic to completely redefine the hair coloration market.



This device is an AI-connected hair color system for salon stylists that use Virtual Try-on to project desired shades and an algorithm that leads to an on-demand, customizable hair color with more than 1,500 custom shade possibilities.Colorsonic is a lightweight, handheld device that uses an innovative, mess-free process to mix and apply hair color, delivering consistent hair color results for consumers at home.



L’Oréal has the most extended history of hair coloring in the business because it developed the first synthetic, safe hair coloring solution more than a century ago, generating a $10 billion market. Therefore, increasing consumer spending on hair devices fuels the demand and growth of the global beauty devices market.

Market Segmentation

The global beauty devices market is segmented into type, application, distribution channel, region, and company. Based on type, the market is segmented into trimmers & shavers, hair dryers, hair straighteners, hair curlers, epilators, face cleansers, and others (multipurpose (stylers), multipurpose (face cleaners), face massagers, lip plumper, etc.)). Based on application, the market is bifurcated into individual and professional. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, multi-branded stores, exclusive stores, online, and others (local shops, direct sales, etc.). The market analysis also studies regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation.

Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Procter & Gamble Company, L’OREAL GROUP, Carol Cole Company, Inc. (NuFace), Panasonic Corporation, Tria Beauty Inc., YA-MAN Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., MTG Co., Ltd, and FOREO AB are the major market players in the global platform that lead the market of the beauty devices.



Report Scope:



In this report, global beauty devices have been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Beauty Devices Market, By Type:

o Trimmers & Shavers

o Hair Dryers

o Hair Straighteners

o Hair Curlers

o Epilators

o Face Cleanser

o Others

• Global Beauty Devices Market, By Application:

o Individual

o Professional

• Global Beauty Devices Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Multi-Branded Stores

o Exclusive Stores

o Online

o Others

• Global Beauty Devices Market, By Region:

• North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

Russia

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

• Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Vietnam

• Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Turkey

• South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global beauty devices market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458736/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________