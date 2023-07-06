NextEra Energy, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; July 25, 2023, deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises NextEra Energy, Inc. ("NextEra Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: NEE) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased NextEra securities between December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The complaint asserts that the defendants engaged in making false statements and/or concealing certain facts, including: (1) the involvement of Florida Power and Light Company in covertly orchestrating political misconduct, which exposed NEE to significant legal and reputational risks; and (2) considering the aforementioned information, the defendants' affirmative statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and future prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a justifiable foundation.

