Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Announces Opening of New Office in Downtown Toledo, Ohio

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today announced its newest full-service office is now open. The new office is located at 120 Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43604.

Lars Eller, President and CEO, stated: “We are excited to expand our presence into the vibrant and growing Downtown Toledo area. As a community-focused financial institution, we believe our core values and relationship-based banking model meet the personal and business banking needs of Toledo. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Downtown Toledo community and introducing them to the F&M Bank brand.”

The F&M Downtown Toledo office is conveniently located in the Fort Industry Square Building in the heart of Toledo and across from the Glass City Center.

The new office space features over 2,500 square feet with several offices, a walk-up ATM, and bankers on-site to accommodate F&M’s ongoing growth and commitment to the Toledo community.

As a full-service office, F&M Bank will offer Downtown Toledo comprehensive in-branch financial products, as well as online and digital banking solutions. F&M offers an array of personalized consumer and business banking products and services. The Toledo office is staffed with four local bankers who are eager to serve the individual financial needs of the Downtown Toledo community.

The new Toledo office complements the existing F&M office network in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. This will bring F&M’s total office network to 35 full-service locations.

The grand opening celebration will take place on July 13th, 2023 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. Festivities include a ribbon cutting ceremony, giveaways, special banking promotions and an open house for leaders in the community, customers and neighbors.

About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.