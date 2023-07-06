Zai Lab Announces Promotion of Yajing Chen to Chief Financial Officer

SHANGHAI, China and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced the promotion of Yajing Chen to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 7, 2023. Dr. Chen, currently Zai Lab’s Deputy CFO based in Cambridge, MA, has been supporting the Company’s finance function since joining in September 2021. She is a seasoned finance executive with more than 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry as well as a Ph.D. trained scientist. She succeeds Billy Cho, who will be stepping down from his role and will be pursuing a significant opportunity in private equity.



“On behalf of everyone at Zai Lab, I would like to thank Billy for his substantial contributions and his leadership across the organization,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “Billy helped build a solid financial foundation for the Company and was instrumental in the development of Zai Lab into a fully integrated biotech company. I would also like to congratulate Yajing on her well-deserved promotion. Her scientific background, combined with her significant executive management experience, finance expertise at leading global companies, and business acumen, has allowed her to bring a unique perspective to Zai Lab. I am confident she will continue to be a significant asset to our senior management and finance teams.”

“I am very excited to welcome Yajing into her new role as CFO,” said Josh Smiley, President and Chief Operating Officer of Zai Lab. “Zai Lab has had great success over the past few years and is now entering its next phase of growth. Yajing’s deep financial expertise and track record of achievement will help drive Zai Lab’s future growth. I want to thank Billy for all of his contributions to the Company over the past five years and wish him much continued success.”

“I am excited to step into the CFO role and to lead the talented group of individuals within the financial organization as we execute our growth strategy,” said Dr. Chen. “I look forward to helping guide Zai Lab as we continue to advance our mission to transform patient lives.”

Dr. Chen has served as the Company’s Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer since September 2021, helping to oversee finance, planning and forecasting, accounting, tax, treasury, and procurement matters. She joined the Company from AstraZeneca where she held various roles of increasing responsibility from 2006 to 2021, including Chief Financial Officer for the U.S. Oncology Business Unit from 2019 to 2021 and Finance Controller of the Global Oncology Business Unit from 2016 to 2019. Dr. Chen earned a Ph.D. in Microbiology from New York University and an MBA from Columbia University.

