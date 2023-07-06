Euroseas Ltd. Announces Delivery of M/V Terataki, an Eco 2,800 teu Feeder Containership Newbuilding, and Commencement of the Vessel’s Charter

ATHENS, Greece, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA), an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that on July 6, 2023, it has taken delivery of its M/V Terataki, an Eco EEDI Phase 3, 2,800 teu feeder containership newbuilding from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in South Korea. The vessel is equipped with a Tier III engine and other sustainability linked features including installation of AMP (alternative maritime power). The acquisition was financed with a combination of own funds and a sustainability-linked loan provided by National Bank of Greece S.A. Following its delivery, M/V Terataki commenced a thirty-six to forty months charter with Asyad Lines.
Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: “We are very pleased to have taken delivery of M/V Terataki, the second vessel from our nine-vessel newbuilding program which includes four additional 2,800 teu and three 1,800 teu units, all modern fuel-efficient eco-design vessels with Tier III engines. M/V Terataki has already started a charter that is expected to contribute in excess of $42 million of EBITDA (or, about $6 of EBITDA per share) to the company over its duration.
“Our newbuilding program is a component of our strategy to grow our company by investing in modern, energy efficient vessels with minimal carbon footprint. In that respect, it is noteworthy that M/V Terataki and the rest of our newbuildings are 40%+ more efficient than previous generation similar size non-eco ships. We look forward to the delivery of the remaining of our newbuildings and continue to monitor the markets to identify accretive opportunities to take advantage of for the benefit of our shareholders.”
Fleet Profile:
After the delivery of M/V Terataki, the Euroseas Ltd. fleet and employment profile will be as follows:
|Name
|Type
|Dwt
|TEU
|Year Built
|Employment(*)
|TCE Rate ($/day)
|Container Carriers
|MARCOS V
|Intermediate
|72,968
|6,350
|2005
|TC until Dec-24
|$42,200
|plus 12 months option
|option $15,000
|SYNERGY KEELUNG(*)
|Intermediate
|50,969
|4,253
|2009
|TC until Apr-25
|$23,000
|SYNERGY OAKLAND(*)
|Intermediate
|50,787
|4,253
|2009
|TC until May-26
|$42,000
|SYNERGY BUSAN(*)
|Intermediate
|50,726
|4,253
|2009
|TC until Aug-24
|$25,000
|SYNERGY ANTWERP(+)
|Intermediate
|50,726
|4,253
|2008
|TC until Dec-23
|$18,000
|RENA P (*)
|Intermediate
|50,796
|4,250
|2007
|TC until April-24
|$20,250 then
|Then until Feb 25
|CONTEX(**) with $13,000 floor and $21,000 ceiling
|EMMANUEL P (*)
|Intermediate
|50,796
|4,250
|2005
|TC until Mar-25
|$19,000
|EM KEA(*)
|Feeder
|42,165
|3,100
|2007
|TC until May-26
|$19,000
|GREGOS (*)
|Feeder
|37,237
|2,800
|2023
|TC until Apr-26
|$48,000
|TERATAKI (*)
|Feeder
|37,237
|2,800
|2023
|TC until Jul-26
|$48,000
|EM ASTORIA(*)
|Feeder
|35,600
|2,788
|2004
|TC until Feb-24
then until Feb-25
|$50,000
$20,000
|EVRIDIKI G(*)
|Feeder
|34,677
|2,556
|2001
|TC until Feb-25
|$40,000
|EM CORFU(*)
|Feeder
|34,654
|2,556
|2001
|TC until Feb-25
|$40,000
|DIAMANTIS P(*)
|Feeder
|30,360
|2,008
|1998
|TC until Oct-24
|$27,000
|EM SPETSES(*)
|Feeder
|23,224
|1,740
|2007
|TC until Aug-24
|$29,500
|JONATHAN P (*)
|Feeder
|23,357
|1,740
|2006
|TC until Sep-24
|$26,662(***)
|EM HYDRA(*)
|Feeder
|23,351
|1,740
|2005
|TC until April-24
|$15,000
|JOANNA(*)
|Feeder
|22,301
|1,732
|1999
|TC until Jan-24
|$13,900
|AEGEAN EXPRESS(*)
|Feeder
|18,581
|1,439
|1997
|TC until Aug-23
|$13,000
|Total Container Carriers
|19
|740,512
|58,861
|Vessels under construction
|Type
|Dwt
|TEU
|To be delivered
|Employment(*)
|TCE Rate ($/day)
|TENDER SOUL
|Feeder
|37,237
|2,800
|Q1 2024
|LEONIDAS Z
|Feeder
|37,237
|2,800
|Q1 2024
|MONICA
|Feeder
|22,262
|1,800
|Q1 2024
|STEPHANIA K
|Feeder
|22,262
|1,800
|Q2 2024
|PEPI STAR
|Feeder
|22,262
|1,800
|Q2 2024
|DEAR PANEL
|Feeder
|37,237
|2,800
|Q4 2024
|SYMEON P
|Feeder
|37,237
|2,800
|Q4 2024
|Total under construction
|7
|215,734
|16,600
|Notes:
|(*)
|TC denotes time charter. All dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each time charter unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).
|(**)
|The CONTEX (Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index) has been published by the Hamburg and Bremen Shipbrokers’ Association (VHBS) since October 2007. The CONTEX is a company-independent index of time charter rates for container ships. It is based on assessments of the current day charter rates of six selected container ship types, which are representative of their size categories: Type 1,100 TEU and Type 1,700 TEU with a charter period of one year, and the Types 2,500, 2,700, 3,500 and 4,250 TEU all with a charter period of two years.
|(***)
|Rate is net of commissions (commissions are, typically, 5-6.25%)
About Euroseas Ltd.
Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.
Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.
The Company has a fleet of 19 vessels, including 12 Feeder and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 19 containerships have a cargo capacity of 58,861 teu. On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the Company’s fleet will increase to 26 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 75,461 teu.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Visit our website www.euroseas.gr
|Company Contact
|Investor Relations / Financial Media
|Tasos Aslidis
Chief Financial Officer
Euroseas Ltd.
11 Canterbury Lane,
Watchung, NJ 07069
Tel. (908) 301-9091
E-mail: aha@euroseas.gr
|Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: euroseas@capitallink.com