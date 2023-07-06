Sensus Healthcare Partners with MIS Healthcare to Distribute SRT Systems in the United Kingdom and Ireland

BOCA RATON, Fla, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces a partnership with MIS Healthcare to distribute Sensus’ superficial radiation therapy (SRT) products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This agreement includes the company’s SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids.

“Our new partnership with MIS Healthcare provides Sensus with greater exposure in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and opens new markets for our SRT products. Having received the CE mark for our SRT system in 2011, we look forward to this new opportunity with a highly capable partner and a shared commitment to the highest level of customer service,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare.

Each day nearly 600 people are diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The SRT family of products offers them a new treatment option that is non-invasive and painless. In addition, unlike Mohs surgery, with SRT there is no post-procedure downtime for recovery and healing.

“The Sensus team looks forward to working with MIS Healthcare to expand the reach of our innovative products for the non-invasive treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids,” said Benson Suen, Vice President of International Sales at Sensus Healthcare. “MIS Healthcare has an excellent reputation as a distributor of the highest quality medical devices, and brings a broad and growing network of relationships within the public and private healthcare sectors to support an effective market entry.”

“We are delighted to partner up with Sensus Healthcare and now distribute their superficial radiation therapy devices, which are giving patients new hope. With SRT, patients have a non-invasive, pain-free alternative for safely treating non-melanoma skin cancer and effectively removing keloids,” said Alex Britton, National Sales Manager-Oncology for MIS Healthcare.

About MIS Healthcare

With headquarters in London and offices in Wales and Scotland, MIS Healthcare is a diversified distributor of world-renowned radiology and oncology products. With more than 30 years of experience in the United Kingdom and Ireland public and private healthcare sectors, MIS strives to improve healthcare standards by partnering with world-class manufacturers and providing unrivalled sales and service support. The company has a large service and maintenance operation supported by a team of factory-trained engineers and applications specialists. MIS Healthcare strives to become the leader in its niche medical markets and to provide an unparalleled sales and service solution to its customers.

For more information, visit www.mishealthcare.co.uk .

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System™, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

