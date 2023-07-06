New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bladder Scanners Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459655/?utm_source=GNW

The bladder scanners market is estimated to be USD 144.09 million in the base year, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the bladder scanner market. Various public health organizations issued guidelines for the diagnosis of bladder cancer during the pandemic. For instance, according to the study published in the National Library of Medicine in January 2021, the outpatient visit of urology patients was minimized, and only patients with progressively deteriorating disease conditions or organ or life-threatening conditions were recommended to visit the urology clinic. The urology procedures other than emergency cases were deferred.



In addition, patients with outpatient urological procedures such as prostate biopsy follow-up cystoscopy, ureteral stents, nephrostomy tube replacement, and intravesical therapy for low-risk nonmusical invasive bladder cancer were deferred from visiting the clinics. However, the article titled ’Study explores OAB symptoms emerging in COVID-19 patients’ published in September 2021 reported that patients with COVID-19 were experiencing new onset and worsening overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms resulting from cystitis. It is also known as COVID-19–associated Cystitis (CAC), which includes increased urinary urgency, frequency, nocturia, and pain. Such new symptoms associated with COVID-19 propel the growth of the market. Similarly, initiatives by the key market players during the pandemic are expected to increase market growth. For instance, in January 2022, Laborie Medical Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of an exclusive license to the Optimum Urethral Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB). Thus, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.



A bladder scanner is a non-invasive ultrasound device or a tool that provides a virtual two or three-dimensional (3D) or (2D) image of the bladder and the volume of urine retained within the bladder for diagnosing, managing, and treating urinary outflow dysfunction. The increasing prevalence of urological diseases is driving the growth of the bladder scanner market.



The growing burden of cancer related to the urinary tract creates the need for diagnostics and scanning devices and thus propels the growth of the market. For instance, as per the Japanese Journal of Clinical Oncology article published in February 2021, In Asia, Japan shows the highest incidence rates of bladder cancer. The incidence rate in Japan up to the age of 30 is almost the same as that in China and the Republic of Korea. However, incidence rates increased with age, and the difference from the incidence rates in other Asian countries became large. The incidence rate is 100 to 100,000 people of bladder cancer in Japan. Similarly, according to the National Health Service (NHS) data 2021, urinary incontinence affects 13.0% of women and 5.0% of men at some stage in their lives. Around 3.0 to 6.0 million people were diagnosed with urinary incontinence in the United Kingdom in 2021.



Furthermore, the increasing accessibility to technologically advanced scanners also propels the market’s growth. For instance, in March 2021, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund funded a new bladder scanner for the radiotherapy department at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The new bladder scanner is expected to allow a more accurate reading. It is expected to prevent a further CT Scan and therefore increase capacity in the department allowing patients with bladder, prostate, gynecological, or colorectal tumors to access this enhanced scanning equipment.



Moreover, in September 2021, Lilium Otsuka Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc., launched Lilium-SPOT2, an improved version of Lilium-SPOT, a device for assisting urination timing prediction, as a healthcare appliance (non-medical device) that allows users to check the amount of urine in the bladder easily. The users can check the level of urine accumulation on a scale display by applying ultrasonic waves to the position of the bladder.



Thus, the high burden of urological conditions and technological advancement in scanners propel the market’s growth over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory reforms are expected to hinder market growth.



Bladder Scanners Market Trends



Portable Bladder Scanners Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



Portable bladder scanners are ultrasound devices that use automated technology to register bladder volume digitally, including post-void residual (PVR) volume, and provide three-dimensional images of the bladder.



The major advantage of the portable ultrasound bladder scanner is to be a user-friendly diagnostic procedure with high-end accuracy. Another main benefit of a portable bladder ultrasound scanner is its portability, reliability, cost-effectiveness, and non-invasiveness. The increased occurrence of cancer related to the urinary tract creates the need for diagnostics and scanning devices, propelling the growth of the market studied. For instance, as per the report published by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in February 2022, around 81,180 adults (61,700 men and 19,480 women) in the United States were diagnosed with bladder cancer 2022. It also stated that smoking accounts for 47.0% of the risk factors for bladder cancer. Furthermore, the report also stated that, in the United States, bladder cancer is the eighth most common cause of death by cancer among men. Thus, the increasing prevalence of bladder cancer is expected to increase the demand for bladder cancer scanners which is expected to increase segmental growth over the forecast period.



The increasing prevalence of urological diseases and the rising preference for portable bladder scanner use are the key factors for the growth of the bladder scanner market. According to a research study published in BMC Geriatrics Journal in March 2021, the study results found that the highest prevalence of urinary incontinence was reported to be 45.1% in older women in Asia. Healthcare professionals (primarily nurses) use the device to measure postvoid residual (PVR) urine volume and prevent unnecessary catheterization, and these products may improve the diagnosis and differentiation of urological problems, which helps in the management and treatment of urological diseases, including the establishment of voiding schedules, the study of bladder biofeedback, fewer urinary tract infections (UTIs), and monitoring of potential urinary incontinence after surgery or trauma.



Therefore, the increasing prevalence of urological diseases and the rising preference for portable bladder scanners are the key factors for the growth of the bladder scanner market.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the bladder scanner market globally due to the rising prevalence of urological diseases and high healthcare expenditure. New product approvals, the growing prevalence of urological disorders, increasing diagnostic procedures, and increasing utilization of mobile portable ultrasound devices in clinics and hospitals contribute to the growth of the bladder scanners market.



According to the National Institutes of Health data updated in September 2021, chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects nearly one-seventh of all adults in the United States (i.e., 37 million people). The risk of CKD is much higher for Americans with diabetes or high blood pressure, the two most frequent causes of kidney disease. Kidney disease affects nearly one-third of diabetics and one-fifth of those with high blood pressure. Heart disease and a family history of renal failure are two more risk factors for kidney disease.



Additionally, as per the Canadian Institute for Health Information and the Canadian Patient Safety Institute, data updated March 2021, Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are the fifth most common type of healthcare-associated infection, with an estimated 62,700 UTIs in acute care hospitals (US) every year. UTIs account for more than 9.5% of infections reported by acute care hospitals. Hence, increasing chronic diseases led to an increased demand for bladder scanners, which increased the demand for bladder scanners in the region.



Adopting artificial intelligence in the devices helps in better workflow, accuracy, detection, and diagnosis of the disease. The launch of technically advanced products by market players is also augmenting the growth of the market studied. For instance, in June 2021, Verathon released the Bladderscan i10. It is a next-generation bladder volume measuring technology that may empower users with new capabilities that enhance leadership in ease of use and dependability. Additionally, the product safeguards clinical confidence through Imagesense, Verathon’s proprietary artificial intelligence deep learning technology.



Hence, due to the aforementioned factors, the bladder scanners market is anticipated to propel over the analysis period in North America.



Bladder Scanners Industry Overview



The bladder scanner market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few major players dominate the market. Market participants are adopting numerous strategies to sustain market competition, including acquisitions and collaborations. Some market players are GE Healthcare Inc, Roper Technologies Inc. (Verathon Inc.), McubeTechnology Co. Ltd, Vitacon, and dBMEDx,among others.



