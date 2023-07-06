New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Architectural Services Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459653/?utm_source=GNW

One of the most remarkable digital advancements of the last few years has been that of VR and AR, which is set to play a significant role in building design. More and more architecture firms are taking advantage of what VR (virtual reality) can offer clients by communicating ideas and concepts.



Key Highlights

Increasing demand for green buildings is driving the market, as sustainable construction provides essential benefits and business opportunities. The need for basic bioclimatic design and conceptual engineering building construction is boosting the market’s growth.

The adoption of 3D printing is driving the market. 3D printing for architecture is a growing application of additive manufacturing. 3D printing brings the most direct way from on-screen visualization to touch and feeling representation. In August this year, a survey by Realtor.com found that 66% of consumers consider living in a 3D-printed home, and 75% of millennials said they’d be open to 3D-printed living accommodations. Around a third of respondents also said they believed that 3D printing is the future of homebuilding and will eventually come to replace more traditional methods.

Technology is rapidly spreading, and the costs are decreasing. With up to 75% of savings and a turnaround time of hours and days, it is becoming the new medium to present a project. Recently, construction technologies start-up ICON and housing organization New Story introduced their version of a 3D printed house, which was designed in under 24 hours for less than USD 10,000. In Dubai, the office of the future is said to be the first 3D-printed office in the world.

Architecture industry professionals must acquire new skills and knowledge to ensure efficient business performance and management (with the use of geographic information systems (GIS), remote sensing, building information modeling (BIM), and big data solutions) and to effectively manage new market conditions. Due to the low availability of resources and these skills, the market growth is restrained.



Architectural Services Market Trends



Residential Holds the Significant Share in The Market



Real estate markets are buzzing with innovation, and the range of completed new buildings has steadily increased worldwide over the last three years in the industry, offices, and multifamily sectors. In the United States, high levels of development activity and unique market demand are drivers of the multifamily property market, leading to the rise of architectural movements. According to the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), construction grew by 0.4% in August, after a growth of 0.1% in July this year. The increase in monthly construction output in August came solely from a 1.9% increase in new work, as repair and maintenance saw a decrease of 2.0%.

The United Kingdom has a rich architectural history varying from landmark heritage buildings to striking new contemporary designs. According to UK Construction Online, over the next decade, the population of London is expected to increase by 1 million, and approximately 40,320 new homes shall be required per year, boosting the growth of the market.

Architects in the United Kingdom collaborated on projects with great success. Many such collaborative endeavors saw project planning from concept design to 3D modeling and managing information using BIM in residential infrastructure design.

In October last year, Dutch design practice Mecanoo designed a new neighborhood called KAMPUS, located at the former Manchester Metropolitan University campus in the heart of the city. As the range of availability of buildings and spaces is higher, KAMPUS is made to celebrate the vitality and diversity of the city concerning the historic quality of Canal Street. The facilities are an urban plan for 533 apartments and leisure/retail spaces across five buildings, including 2 grade II listed warehouse buildings, the transformation of an existing office tower (1964) into apartments and two new buildings totaling 44,000 m2, and landscape design for gardens and public realm, and architectural design for the two new apartment buildings, including 352 apartments and the building transformation with 123 apartments.



Asia-Pacific Account for Significant Market Growth



The APAC region is expected to become the fastest-growing market for 3D printing in construction, according to a report by P&S Intelligence. The research found that this is primarily due to increased construction companies using the technology in their projects.

Asia-Pacific accounts for significant market growth due to the high penetration rate of real estate businesses and governmental focus on smart cities in many countries, such as Singapore, China, Japan, etc. Mondaq mentioned that the number of regional and foreign investors is increasing and looking forward to investing in the APAC region. According to the IBEF, the real estate sector in India is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, which may account for over 13% of the country’s GDP by 2025.?

In the context of technology insertion, homes are adopting automation and are transforming into smart homes. New buildings are designed while keeping automation a top priority. Automated systems help in security, temperature control, lighting, and many more. All this is very helpful in controlling bills and reflects the impact on the environment and the surroundings.

As China’s urbanization persists rapidly, foreign architects have found their way to the middle kingdom/country. With the western global still recovering from real estate prices collapsing, construction has slowed down drastically. For many foreign architects, China has therefore proven to be a welcome opportunity. Here, foreign architects are reputed for quality, creativity, and, importantly, green technology. As China struggles with pollution, the government is exploring ways to move toward a more environmentally sustainable growth model.



Architectural Services Industry Overview



The architectural services market is moderately fragmented. Innovative design strategy and development and customized services are expected to be key market competition parameters. Various frequent mergers and acquisitions, which are being undertaken to diversify product portfolios, are increasing and helping to gain market shares. The key players are IBI Group, Aedas, AECOM, etc.



In September 2022, Manley Spangler Smith Architects (MSSA), a Georgia-based, full-service architectural firm specializing in educational and municipal facilities, merged with PBK, a nationally renowned architecture firm known for its comprehensive services and leadership in the field of educational facilities design for improving the educational experience for learners.

In July 2022, Gensler signed a commitment to help the United Nations advance sustainable development and financing and provide support for projects in the Cities Investment Facility pipeline UN-Habitat, in its effort to address the rapid urbanization of the world’s most underdeveloped cities, which aims to unlock institutional and commercial capital to finance sustainable and masterplan-integrated municipal development projects.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06459653/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________