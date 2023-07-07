Countdown to Calgary: Join the Conversation on The Path to Net Zero in 75 Days

CALGARY, Alberta, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Organising Committee for the 24th World Petroleum Congress (“OCAN”) marks the 75-day milestone to the Congress in Calgary where global policy and energy leaders will gather to discuss innovative solutions for potential paths to a net zero future. Momentum is building for the Congress, taking place from September 17 – 21, 2023, with strong support and participation from industry and government sponsors, strategic and technical speakers, and delegates.



Announcing our Strategic & Technical Programmes

As the Congress nears, the full Technical Programme has been released, and thought leaders from around the globe continue to be announced as participants in the Strategic Programme.

“The World Petroleum Council (“WPC”) brings together a diverse cross section of domestic and global energy and government leaders, which represents a key differentiator for the Congress,” says Dr. Pierce Riemer, Director General of the WPC. “With an outstanding group of speakers in both the Strategic and Technical programmes, we look forward to innovative and thought-provoking dialogues in support of the theme: Energy Transition: The Path to Net Zero.”

The 24th World Petroleum Congress will offer the most robust networking to date and throughout the week delegates will enjoy multiple opportunities to engage with energy peers seeking conversations, collaborations and connections to address the challenges of transitioning to a low carbon future.

For detailed information on the Congress’ programme and speaker list please visit www.24wpc.com.



Recognising our Sponsors

OCAN is pleased to recognise our sponsors and partners supporting the 24th Congress, which includes domestic and international energy producers, supporting companies and government partners. The participation is indicative of the industry’s commitment to addressing the world’s collective energy challenges and identifying solutions to a net zero future.

OCAN would like to recognise the current Congress sponsors including Accenture, Qatar Energy, Cenovus Energy, Pathways Alliance, Repsol, Suncor Energy, BP, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, Chevron, Deloitte, Enbridge, ExxonMobil, Imperial, Petrobras, S&P Global, Bennett Jones, Petroleum Economist, PwC, Upstream, AMGAS,

ConocoPhillips Canada, geoLOGIC, Hatch, MEG Energy, Shell Canada, Fluor, Stikeman Elliott, and Tenaris for their support in making this Congress a world-class event.

“We are delighted with the level of engagement and support provided by our sponsors,” says Denis Painchaud, President & CEO, OCAN. “In addition to industry support, the critical funding and in-kind contributions from government partners including PrairiesCan, the Province of Alberta and the City of Calgary, will help promote Canada’s commitment to building a sustainable industry.”

With delegates from over 75 participating nations already registered we look forward to the diverse conversations that the Congress will bring. Registration is open with registration costs rising on August 1st. Register now at www.24WPC.com.

Notes for Editors:

About the World Petroleum Congress

Held every three years in WPC member countries, the Congress is the world’s premier oil, gas and energy forum that attracts the attendance of heads of state, energy leaders and technical experts who discuss the challenges and opportunities of managing the world’s petroleum and energy resources for the benefit of all. Under the theme of “Energy Transition: The Path to Net Zero,” the 24th WPC in Calgary will feature a multi-stream conference, including strategic and technical sessions, an international exhibition covering 225,000 ft2, programming for young professionals, and special events such as Canada Night, Women’s Networking Breakfast, Ministerial Reception, Excellence Awards and much more.

The information presented at the Congress, as well as the discussions and debates around the progressive programme topics, will help to define realistic, workable paths forward for the global energy industry to achieve a net zero future. The Congress is expected to draw over 5,000 delegates from more than 100 countries, 50 ministerial delegations, 700 expert speakers, and 800 media. Over 15,000 unique visitors are expected to participate in the Congress, which will also feature an Exhibition comprising of over 200 international exhibitors.

About the World Petroleum Council

Established in 1933, the World Petroleum Council is a non-advocacy, non-political organization with charitable status in the U.K. and has accreditation as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) from the United Nations (UN). The WPC is dedicated to the promotion of sustainable management and the use of the world’s energy resources for the benefit of all. WPC conducts the triennial World Petroleum Congress, covering all aspects of the industry including management of the industry and its social, economic, and environmental impact.

