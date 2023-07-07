English German

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Urs Scheidegger appointed new CFO of Schweiter Technologies

Steinhausen, 7 July 2023 – The Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies AG has appointed Urs Scheidegger as the new CFO of Schweiter Technologies Group and as a member of management. The 54-year-old, a Swiss citizen, is currently Chief Risk Officer at Schindler Holding. On 1 September 2023, he will succeed Martin Klöti, who is set to leave the Group at the end of September 2023, as previously announced.

Urs Scheidegger will assume his new post on 1 September 2023 and take over the responsibilities and function of his predecessor following an intensive induction phase. He holds a master’s degree and doctorate in economics awarded by the University of St. Gallen (HSG).

He began his career at McKinsey & Company and since 2002 has worked in a variety of roles at Schindler Group, including eight years in Asia in various financial management functions. From 2011 on, he was in charge of corporate controlling at Schindler Group, before becoming Group CFO, a role in which he served from 2018 to 2022.

Urs Scheidegger is a recognized financial expert, with a wide-ranging international track record in strategic financial management and the development of global financial teams. The Board of Directors is confident it has found in him a CFO whose expertise and personality are a perfect fit for Schweiter Technologies.

For further information please contact:

Martin Klöti, CFO

T +41 41 757 77 00

investor@schweiter.com

ABOUT SCHWEITER

Schweiter Technologies, with its head office in Steinhausen, Switzerland, is a globally active Group focusing on composites solutions with its division 3A Composites. The main activities include the development, production and distribution of high-quality composites, plastic sheets, foamboards and core materials based on balsa wood and PET foam. These materials are used primarily in the areas of visual communication (display), architecture, wind energy, construction, shipbuilding, and automotive.

The company has offices, distribution facilities and production sites at 40 locations in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific region, and employs some 4,700 people. Schweiter Technologies AG is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange with the ticker symbol SWTQ.

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release (PDF).pdf