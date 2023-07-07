Hexagon Agility receives order for Mobile Pipeline® TITAN 450 modules from a premier energy company

7 July 2023: Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, has received an inaugural order for Mobile Pipeline® TITAN 450 modules from an industry-leading U.S. energy company. The modules will be used to supply clean natural gas to its fleet to reduce carbon emissions and operating cost.

The order represents an estimated value of USD 14.3 million (approx. NOK 155 million).

Mobile Pipeline is vital to driving energy transformation by providing alternatives to petroleum fuels with the use of clean and renewable natural gas. Natural gas is today's low carbon, cost effective alternative energy. With more than 1,800 Mobile Pipeline modules deployed around the world, Hexagon Agility continues to set the standard for safety, reliability, and performance.

“We remain committed to driving energy transformation,” says Miguel Raimao, VP Mobile Pipeline, Hexagon Agility. “Our TITAN 450 modules are engineered to deliver world class performance in the most demanding applications, and we look forward to serving our customer with this exciting new product.”



Timing

Deliveries of the new orders will commence in the second quarter of 2024.



For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com



Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com





About Hexagon Agility



Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas storage and distribution systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.



About Hexagon Composites ASA



Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

