Offentliggørelse af prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

København C, DENMARK

Med virkning fra d. 7. juli 2023 offentliggøres prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.

Prospektets bilag med prækontraktuelle oplysninger i overensstemmelse med EU´s disclosure – og taksonomiforordninger er opdateret.

Der er foretaget mindre ændringer til afdeling Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL´s  investeringsunivers i relation til SFDR.

Endvidere er emissionstillæg og indløsningsfradrag genberegnet for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:

Emissionstillæg

ISINNavnTidligere Emissions-tillægEmissionstillæg pr. den 7. juli 2023
DK0016195860Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0016195944Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0060075893Nordea Invest Basis 4 KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0061116027Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0061139748Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 10,250%0,200%
DK0016306798Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1

 		0,500%0,400%
DK0010265693Nordea Invest European Stars KL 10,250%0,200%
DK0061112893Nordea Invest Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 10,200%0,150%
DK0016254899Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 10,450%0,400%
DK0060095735Nordea Invest Nordic Stars KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0060831451Nordea Invest North America Enhanced KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0010265776Nordea Invest North American Stars KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0060096030Nordea Invest Stabile Aktier Akkumulerende KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0060048304Nordea Invest Stabile Aktier KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0060353886Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 10,250%0,200%
DK0016067432Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL10,350%0,300%
DK0016015399Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 10,200%0,150%

Indløsningsfradrag

ISINNavnTidligere Indløsnings-fradragIndløsningsfradrag pr. den 7. juli 2023
DK0016195860Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0061139748Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 10,250%0,200%
DK0060949964Nordea Invest Europe Enhanced KL 10,050%0,100%
DK0016306798Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 10,500%0,400%
DK0015960983IFNI European Small Cap Stars KL 10,150%0,200%
DK0016254899Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 10,450%0,400%
DK0060095735Nordea Invest Nordic Stars KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0060831451Nordea Invest North America Enhanced KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0010265776Nordea Invest North American Stars KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0060353886Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 10,250%0,200%
DK0016067432Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL10,350%0,300%
DK0016015399Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 10,200%0,150%

