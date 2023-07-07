Offentliggørelse af prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

Med virkning fra d. 7. juli 2023 offentliggøres prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.
Prospektets bilag med prækontraktuelle oplysninger i overensstemmelse med EU´s disclosure – og taksonomiforordninger er opdateret.
Der er foretaget mindre ændringer til afdeling Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL´s investeringsunivers i relation til SFDR.
Endvidere er emissionstillæg og indløsningsfradrag genberegnet for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:
Emissionstillæg
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere Emissions-tillæg
|Emissionstillæg pr. den 7. juli 2023
|DK0016195860
|Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0016195944
|Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0060075893
|Nordea Invest Basis 4 KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0061116027
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0061139748
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1
|0,250%
|0,200%
|DK0016306798
|Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1
|0,500%
|0,400%
|DK0010265693
|Nordea Invest European Stars KL 1
|0,250%
|0,200%
|DK0061112893
|Nordea Invest Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 1
|0,200%
|0,150%
|DK0016254899
|Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1
|0,450%
|0,400%
|DK0060095735
|Nordea Invest Nordic Stars KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0060831451
|Nordea Invest North America Enhanced KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0010265776
|Nordea Invest North American Stars KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0060096030
|Nordea Invest Stabile Aktier Akkumulerende KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0060048304
|Nordea Invest Stabile Aktier KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0060353886
|Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|0,250%
|0,200%
|DK0016067432
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL1
|0,350%
|0,300%
|DK0016015399
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|0,200%
|0,150%
Indløsningsfradrag
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere Indløsnings-fradrag
|Indløsningsfradrag pr. den 7. juli 2023
|DK0016195860
|Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0061139748
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1
|0,250%
|0,200%
|DK0060949964
|Nordea Invest Europe Enhanced KL 1
|0,050%
|0,100%
|DK0016306798
|Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1
|0,500%
|0,400%
|DK0015960983
|IFNI European Small Cap Stars KL 1
|0,150%
|0,200%
|DK0016254899
|Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1
|0,450%
|0,400%
|DK0060095735
|Nordea Invest Nordic Stars KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0060831451
|Nordea Invest North America Enhanced KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0010265776
|Nordea Invest North American Stars KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0060353886
|Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|0,250%
|0,200%
|DK0016067432
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL1
|0,350%
|0,300%
|DK0016015399
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|0,200%
|0,150%
Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland
Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager