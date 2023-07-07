27_2023 Green Hydrogen Systems - Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement 27/2023

Major shareholder announcement

Kolding, Denmark, 7 July 2023 - Green Hydrogen Systems A/S (the “Company”) announces receipt of the following notifications pursuant to section 55 of the Danish Companies Act and section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act:

As of today, ATP owns 12,690,000 shares at a nominal value of DKK 1.00 each corresponding to 6.76% of the shares and of the voting rights in the Company.

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

