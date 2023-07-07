Flash News: OKX Adds OP, MASK and LINK to its Dual Investment Structured Product

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 7, 2023.



OKX Adds OP, MASK and LINK to its Dual Investment Structured Product

OKX has introduced three new additions to its Dual Investment product: OP, MASK and LINK. With these new additions, users now have more ways to interact with the OKX ecosystem and choose from a wider range of Dual Investment options. OKX also recently added SOL and APT to its Dual Investment ecosystem.

The minimum subscription amount for each token is indicated below:

Token Minimum subscription

amount Sell high Buy low OP 10 OP 10 USDT MASK 1 MASK 10 USDT LINK 1 LINK 10 USDT

Dual Investment is an advanced product that allows users to potentially maximize their profits* by choosing a major crypto pair to trade, such as BTC - USDT. By subscribing to a Dual Investment product, users can buy or sell an options contract and receive returns in either of the cryptocurrencies - depending on their target price.

For details on how to subscribe to Dual Investment products on OKX web and mobile, click here.

OP is the native cryptocurrency of Optimism, a Layer-2 Optimistic Rollup network designed to utilize the strong security guarantees of Ethereum while reducing its cost and latency.

MASK is the governance token that fuels the MASK network, which enables users of popular social media platforms to send cryptocurrency, interact with decentralized applications and share encrypted content.

LINK is the native token of Chainlink, a decentralized oracle network.



*Note: Returns are not guaranteed and may change without notice.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



