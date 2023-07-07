Dental Bone Graft & Substitute market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Dental Bone Graft & Substitute Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Material Type (Allograft, Autograft, Synthetic, Xenograft), by Application (Implant Bone Regeneration, Periodontal Defect Regeneration, Ridge Augmentation, Sinus Lift, Socket Preservation), by End-users (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global dental bone graft & substitute market was valued US$746.7million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Lack of Awareness Likely to Hamper Industry Growth

A lack of awareness regarding dental hygiene is a significant hindrance to the expansion of the dental bone graft and substitute industry. This holds particular significance in regions that are in the process of development or are underdeveloped, wherein dental health frequently does not receive commensurate attention as compared to other health-related issues.

In some regions of the globe, there exists a dearth of awareness regarding oral health, resulting in infrequent dental appointments that are typically prompted by acute discomfort or observable dental irregularities. The deficiency in knowledge regarding oral diseases and their prevention has been identified by the World Health Organisation as a noteworthy worldwide obstacle. The lack of awareness among individuals has a direct effect on the market demand for dental bone graft and substitute products.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Dental Bone Graft & Substitute Market?

The global market for dental bone graft substitutes experienced a varied impact as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has caused the closure of dental clinics and the deferral of non-essential dental procedures, resulting in a decrease in the need for dental bone graft substitutes. Conversely, the pandemic has heightened the recognition of the significance of oral hygiene and the necessity for appropriate infection prevention protocols in dental facilities. The aforementioned circumstance has resulted in a surge in the requirement for superior dental commodities and substances, such as dental bone graft products. In addition, the ongoing pandemic has resulted in notable progressions in tele-dentistry and remote consultations, enabling dental practitioners to deliver healthcare services to their patients without requiring physical presence.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Development of Biocompatible Synthetic Bone Grafts Projected to Fuel Industry Growth

The field of implant dentistry has been and remains the central area for advancements in grafting techniques. Extensive research and development have led to the advancement of synthetic bone grafts. Synthetic grafts have emerged as a promising alternative owing to their convenient availability, lower production expenses in comparison to xenogenic material, and the potential for manufacturers to customise their structure and composition for optimal functionality.

Furthermore, they are becoming a progressively favoured substitute for naturally sourced materials due to several factors: Synthetic bone grafts have the advantage of being devoid of the unfavourable connotations that are often linked to the utilisation of human or animal tissue. Additionally, the production of synthetic bone grafts is a straightforward and safe process. Furthermore, synthetic bone grafts may be deemed acceptable in certain religious and cultural contexts. The implementation of synthetic bone graft materials in dental practise has the potential to enhance implant case acceptance and improve the overall patient experience.

Growing Medical and Dental Tourism to Drive Industry Growth

In recent years, there has been a notable increase in medical tourism, which has created a significant opportunity for the expansion of the market for dental bone grafts and substitutes. The growth of this industry has been accelerated by various factors, including the exorbitant expenses associated with healthcare services in developed nations, the enhanced accessibility of international travel, and the presence of superior healthcare services in several developing countries. The phenomenon of dental tourism, which constitutes a significant subset of medical tourism, has experienced a notable surge in popularity.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Rising Inclination Towards Aesthetic Dentistry

The utilisation of substitutes is increasingly proliferating owing to diverse advantages. As an illustration, it mitigates the complexities associated with bone grafting procedures at the site of donation. Over the past few years, there has been a growing utilisation of these alternatives in the field of dental implantation. As per the article published in June 2021 by Dental Tribune International, there was a significant surge in patient demand for implant procedures, indicating a positive trend in the expansion of bone grafting.

Furthermore, these alternatives facilitated an augmentation in the vertical and horizontal dimensions of the mandible, thereby facilitating the efficacious installation of a dental prosthesis and reinstating the standard proportions of the mandibular contour. The advantages associated with these products serve to enhance the acceptance of dental bone grafts, thereby stimulating the growth of the bone graft substitutes market as a whole.

Emerging Economies to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

The healthcare sectors, including dentistry, in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil have been exhibiting strong growth. The dental bone graft and substitute market in certain regions is being propelled by notable factors such as enhanced accessibility to dental care and an increasing consciousness regarding oral health. In 2022, the Indian government initiated a countrywide campaign focused on oral health, advocating for consistent dental examinations and appropriate oral hygiene practises. The aforementioned initiative has resulted in a rise in the requirement for dental services, consequently augmenting the necessity for dental bone graft and substitute commodities.

In 2022, the Indian government initiated a countrywide campaign focused on oral health, advocating for consistent dental examinations and appropriate oral hygiene practises. The aforementioned initiative has resulted in a rise in the requirement for dental services, consequently augmenting the necessity for dental bone graft and substitute commodities. The dental market in China has experienced a notable increase in activity due to the participation of both domestic and foreign competitors. The dental bone graft and substitute market has experienced further expansion due to the confluence of heightened competition and an increasing middle-class demographic that is more inclined to allocate funds towards healthcare expenditures. Essentially, the emerging markets offer significant prospects for the growth of dental bone graft and substitute products and services. The confluence of enhanced consciousness, availability, and cost-effectiveness is positioning these markets for robust expansion in the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, the anticipated surge in dental tourism, particularly in emerging economies, is projected to bolster market expansion in the forthcoming period. The Asia Pacific region is a prominent location for accessing dental tourism services, with India holding a prominent position as the primary provider. Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia are among the prominent nations in the Asia Pacific region that are attracting dental tourists.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the dental bone graft & substitute market are BioHorizons, Botiss biomaterials GmbH, Dentsply Sirona, Geistlich Pharma Ag, Johnson & Johnson, Lifenet Health, Medtronic, Nobel Biocare Services AG, NovaBone Products, LLC. (A Halma Company), Regenity, Rti Surgical, Inc., and Straumann Group. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 5th June 2023, Solmetex, LLC, the dental provider of dental waterline products and modern dental isolation solutions, acquired Impladent Ltd., a provider of a broad range of innovative and affordable regenerative materials including bone grafts and resorbable membranes used in tooth extraction procedures.

On 13th April 2023, ZimVie Inc. launched RegenerOss® CC Allograft Particulate, a natural blend of cortical and cancellous bone particles that can be used to fill bony voids in a variety of dental applications, and the RegenerOss® Bone Graft Plug, an easy-to-use grafting solution for filling extraction sockets and periodontal defects. Both grafts are now available across North America.

