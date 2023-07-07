World's Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier Report 2023: Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for the World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Producing OEMs

Dublin, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annual Strategy Dossier - 2023 - World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers - John Deere, CNH, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF, Kubota" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes and provides critical insights into the overall strategy focus and key strategies & plans for the World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment producing OEMs.

The report also outlines the key industry, market & technology trends which are likely to shape the future of the Global Agriculture Equipment market over medium term followed by outlining emerging, potential growth opportunities for the industry

The Global Agriculture Equipment market is witnessing strong demand for new equipment owing to strong farm incomes & favourable farm economics while battling supply side disruptions & challenges emanating from supply chain disruptions, bottlenecks & shortages creating production capacity constraints in an overall complex, difficult & highly challenging market environment marked by rising inflation & interest rates, tectonic geopolitical shifts and climate change challenges across most key markets & regions globally.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has been the latest variable added to the overall market equation & dynamics for agriculture commodities with constraints on Ukraine's agriculture exports from Black Sea based ports since early 2022 having created supply shortfalls globally for grains & other key agriculture commodities which has, in turn, driven up commodity prices and bolstered farm incomes globally.

Favourable farm economics, with strong farm incomes & agriculture commodity prices, along with the ongoing energy transition, with imminent shift towards sustainable sources of energy & sustainability, have collectively been driving up replacement demand for new agriculture equipment across most markets & regions as of late.

Precision agriculture has witnessed a substantial growth since its foray into mainstream agriculture since early part of the previous decade with most industry OEMs having rapidly built-up technological capabilities, scale and broadened products & services portfolios significantly with focus on digital transformation via the inorganic route through bolt-on acquisitions, while also harnessing tech potential of start-ups.

The technology focus currently for the industry OEMs is on connectivity, autonomous capabilities and sustainability through rapid development of sustainable fuels-based drive-trains, including, electric, both battery electric & hydrogen fuel cells based apart from CNG & LNG for agriculture machinery.

The long term market fundamentals for agriculture, however, remain robust and firmly in place with the global agriculture output needed to double itself by 2050 to sustain the projected population growth rate with a crucial role likely to be played by mechanization & technological evolution by the industry with focus on sustainability which is likely to be supported & further accelerated by key initiatives, like the H2Accelerate program by the industry in EU to accelerate the uptake of green hydrogen, and the creation of First Movers Coalition; geared towards jumpstarting the scalability of sustainable technologies through the end of current decade

Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:

Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections

Assessing potential impact of emerging Market Trends & Developments

Contingency planning for current Strategies & Programs

Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

Analysis of Key Industry Trends, Issues & Challenges, Risk Factors & Market Outlook for 2023

Key Topics Covered:

1: Business Snapshot & Overview - World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

2: Financial Performance Analysis

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Trend

3: Overarching Strategy Focus & Strategic Priorities across Industry OEMs - World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers

Deere & Co.

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS Group

SDF Group

Kubota Corporation

4: Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

5: SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

6: Key Industry Trends

7: Key Market Trends

8: Key Technology Trends

9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

10: Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

11: Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Market Outlook for Agriculture Machinery

Demand Growth Projections for Agriculture Equipment through 2026

