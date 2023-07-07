Global Data Center Construction Market 2023 to 2028: 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments

Dublin, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center construction market is expected to reach $73.43 billion in 2028 from $50.34 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.50%.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS/ TRENDS

Shift Towards Sustainable Measures to Reduce Carbon Emissions



The increasing data center power consumption and the need to decrease carbon emissions have prompted many service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their current and new facilities. There is a high interest in adopting renewable power sources among global and local operators. Also, many smaller operators are installing solar panels on the rooftops of their facilities to power the data centers.



Innovative and Sustainable Data Center Power Technologies

Several operators are upgrading their data centers from traditional technologies to new ones. Such new technologies will also help the companies focus on sustainability.

Some such innovations are as follows:

Adoption of advanced UPS batteries such as Lithium-ion, Nickle-Zinc, and Prussian Blue sodium-ion batteries replacing lead-acid batteries

Software-Defined Data Centers (SDDC) and AI in power monitoring

Microgrid adoption in data centers, majorly among hyperscalers

Floating data centers, underwater data centers, snow-cooled data centers, and boiling liquid for cooling data centers

Replacing Diesel Generators with naturally Gas-Powered Hydrogen Fuel Cells & Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

AI to Boost Liquid-Cooling Adoption



Liquid cooling will rapidly grow among data centers deploying AI & ML workloads. For instance, most upcoming facilities will include at least one data hall to support the deployment of advanced two-phase immersion cooling and direct-to-chip cooling solutions. Meta (Facebook) has announced its plan to pause several new and expansion projects across the U.S., as it wants to create a new AI design for the data center facilities.



Government Support to Develop Data Centers



Over the past few years, data center growth has focused on countries offering tax incentives. Many state and local governments provide investments and sales tax incentives to attract operators. The U.S. is leading in providing tax incentives to data center operators. Several states in the U.S. provide tax incentives to data centers for investments, job opportunities, and compensation for employees.



Impact of Supply Chain Disruption



Supply chain disruptions are a major challenge faced by data center developers recently. With the onset of COVID-19, supply chain disruptions increased, leading to a shortage of infrastructure such as power equipment, cooling infrastructure, chips, and other infrastructure. Also, political instability and disturbances between Russia and Ukraine led to a price hike in energy and fuel costs. One of the major shortages faced in the data center construction market was chip shortage, which led to a decline in manufacturing several infrastructures.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the data center construction market?

2. What is the growth rate of the data center construction market?

3. What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the global data center construction market by 2028?

4. What are the key trends in the data center construction industry?

5. How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center construction market by 2028?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $50.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $73.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Facility Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Cooling System

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

4.4.7 Market Segmentation by General Construction

4.4.8 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

4.4.9 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Key Highlights/ Trends

7.2.1 Shift Toward Sustainable Measures to Reduce Carbon Emissions

7.2.2 Innovative and Sustainable Data Center Power Technologies

7.2.3 Ai to Boost Liquid-Cooling Adoption

7.2.4 Government Support to Develop Data Centers

7.2.5 Impact of Supply Chain Disruptions

7.3 Segmentation Analysis

7.3.1 Facility Type

7.3.2 Data Center Electrical Infrastructure

7.3.3 Data Center Mechanical Infrastructure

7.3.4 Data Center General Construction Services

7.4 Geographical Analysis

7.4.1 Americas Region

7.4.2 European Region

7.4.3 Middle East & Africa (Mea) Region

7.4.4 APAC Region

7.5 Vendor Analysis

7.5.1 Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

7.5.2 Data Center Construction Contractors

7.5.3 Data Center Investors/Operators



8 Introduction

8.1 Internet & Data Growth

8.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

8.2.1 Key



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Sustainability Initiatives by Data Center Operators

9.2 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments

9.3 Surge in Rack Power Density

9.4 Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology

9.4.1 Ecodiesel Generators

9.4.2 Natural Gas Generators

9.4.3 Fuel Cells (Hydrogen)

9.4.4 Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (Hvo) Fuel

9.4.5 Nuclear Energy Generation

9.4.6 Other Innovations

9.5 Innovative Data Center Power Technologies

9.5.1 Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries

9.5.2 Software-Defined Data Centers & Ai in Power Monitoring

9.5.3 Microgrids

9.6 Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions

9.7 Adoption of Ai-Based Infrastructure Driving Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity

10.2 Increasing M&As and Jvs Across the Industry

10.3 Big Data & IoT Fueling Data Center Investments

10.4 Government Support for Data Center Investments

10.5 Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Services



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

11.2 Site Selection Hindrances to Data Center Development

11.3 Lack of Skilled Data Center Professionals & Discrimination

11.4 Security Challenges Impacting Data Center Growth

11.5 High Maintenance Costs & Inefficiencies

11.6 Supply Chain Disruptions Hampering Growth



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

12.5 Five Forces Analysis

12.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Facility Type

14 Infrastructure

15 Electrical Infrastructure

16 Mechanical Infrastructure

17 Cooling Systems

18 Cooling Technique

19 General Construction

20 Tier Standard

21 Geography

22 North America

23 Latin America

24 Western Europe

25 Nordic

26 Central & Eastern Europe

27 Middle East

28 Africa

29 Apac

30 Southeast Asia

31 Competitive Landscape

32 Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

33 Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

34 Key Data Center Contractors

35 Other Data Center Contractors

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

3M

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Daikin Applied

Data Aire

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Siemens

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Tripp Lite

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

AECOM

Arup

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Mercury

Red Engineering

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Turner & Townsend

AlfaTech

Atkins

Aurecon

Basler & Hofmann

BlueScope Construction

Brasfield & Gorrie

CallisonRTKL

Cap Ingelec

Clark Construction Group

Climatec

Clune Construction

COWI

DC PRO Engineering

Dornan

Edarat Group

EMCOR Group

EYP MCF

Gensler

Fluor Corporation

Gilbane Building Company

HDR

HHM Building Contracting

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

ISG

JE Dunn Construction

Kirby Group Engineering

kW Engineering

kW Mission Critical Engineering

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

McLaren Construction Group

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

PM Group

Quark

Rosendin

Royal HaskoningDHV

Salute Mission Critical

Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

Skanska

Southland Industries

Studio One Design

Sturgeon Electric Company

Structure Tone

Sweco

The Mulhern Group

The Walsh Group

The Weitz Company

TRINITY Group Construction

21Vianet Group (VNET)

Amazon Web Services

Apple

China Telecom

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Compass Datacenters

CoreSite

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Equinix

GDS Services

Global Switch

Google

Iron Mountain

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

STACK Infrastructure

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

3data

Africa Data Centres

AirTrunk

Aligned

American Tower

AQ Compute

Aruba

AtlasEdge

atNorth

AT TOKYO

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Bulk Infrastructure

Bridge Data Centres

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

China Mobile

Chindata

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CtrlS Datacenters

Cyxtera Technologies

Data4

DataBank

DC BLOX

Element Critical

ePLDT

eStruxture Data Centers

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

Flexential

Green Mountain

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

KDDI

Keppel Data Centres

LG Uplus

maincubes one

MainOne (Equinix)

Milicom (Tigo)

NEXTDC

ODATA

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Orange Business Services

Prime Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Proximity Data Centres

Raxio Group

Rostelecom Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

Switch

T5 Data Centers

Tenglong Holdings Group

Teraco (Digital Realty)

TierPoint

Turkcell

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Wingu

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

AdaniConneX

AUBix

Cloudoon

ClusterPower

Corscale Data Centers

Damac Data Centres (EDGNEX)

Data Center First

DHAmericas

Edge Centres

Evolution Data Centres

Global Technical Realty

Hickory

iMCritical

Infinity

Kasi Cloud

MettaDC

Open Access Data Centres

PowerHouse Data

Pure Data Centres Group

Quantum Loophole

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)

Stratus DC Management

YCO Cloud

YTL Data Center

ZeroPoint DC

