Global Clinical Biomarkers Market 2023 to 2027: Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Various Types of Cancer Drives Growth

The global clinical biomarkers market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The major factors include growing occurrences of infectious diseases and various types of cancer, and extensive development in technology is propelling the growth of the market. Clinical biomarkers are widely preferred in the field of clinical medicine to provide personalized treatment choices to patients.

Biomarkers are essential to the rational development of medical therapeutics and are engaged in their use in in-vitro diagnostics purposes, especially in the fields of chronic disease and nutrition.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are, rise in R&D activities, increasing demand for personalized treatment, increasing favorable government funding, the rising healthcare burden, rise in the aging population base, increasing demand for clinical biomarker products, a growing number of mergers and strategic acquisitions, and rise in the number of patients.



Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Various Types of Cancer



The increasing occurrence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer across the globe is bolstering the growth of the market. A large number of people are suffering from various infectious diseases and cancers, due to which there is a surge in demand for clinical biomarkers products, which is facilitating the growth of the market.

The utilization of clinical biomarkers helps to diagnose and monitor the disease and also helps to identify the patient at risk for a serious adverse event or to benefit from drug treatment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, 1.7 billion people were infected by TB bacteria, which is approximately 23% of the world's population. TB is the leading infectious disease in the world, taking 1.5 million lives every year. Similarly, in 2021, about 235,760 lung cancer cases were registered in the U.S. Additionally, in the U.S., over 130,000 people die every year due to lung cancer.



Technological Advancements and Rise in R&D Activities



In recent years, the adoption of highly advanced technology has allowed biomarkers to couple with novel drugs for successful diagnosis and effective treatment alternatives. For instance, in 2018, Abcam Plc., a global life sciences company, launched its product FirePlex HT Immunoassay for the quick detection of neurological biomarkers.

Moreover, the rise in research and development for improving the effectiveness of clinical biomarkers is augmenting the growth of the market.

For instance, in 2022, a University of Oxford study published in the Clinical Cancer Research Journal described a new type of blood test that can be utilized to detect a range of cancers and their spread in the human body. The study was done on 300 patients with non-specific but concerning symptoms of cancer, such as weight loss and fatigue.

As per the study, cancer was properly detected in 19 out of every 20 patients that used the test. Metastatic disease was identified with an accuracy of 94%.



Market Players



Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, QIAGEN NV, PerkinElmer, Inc, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., CENTOGENE N.V., and bioMerieux S.A. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global clinical biomarkers market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



by Product:

Efficacy Biomarkers

Safety Biomarkers

Validation Biomarkers

by Services: -

Genomic Biomarker Service

Tissue Biomarker Service

Cell Service,

Proteomics Service

by Technology:

Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunohistochemistry

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Others

by Clinical Area: -

Cancer Biomarker

Cardiac Biomarker

Neurological Biomarker

Infectious Disease Biomarker

Others

by Application:

Translational Research

Clinical Diagnostics

by End User:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

