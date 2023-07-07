Global Viral & Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Fatal Diseases Bolsters Growth

Dublin, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral & Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global viral & non-viral vector manufacturing market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The major factors include the rising prevalence of fatal diseases, the growing prominence of gene and cell therapy products, and extensive development in technology, which are propelling the growth of the market. Vectors are tools for gene delivery, which deliver genetic material into the nucleic cell.

They are of two types, viral and non-viral vectors. Viral vectors are commonly used delivery vehicles in FDA-approved gene therapies, whereas non-viral are still studied for their safety and efficacy.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are the extensive research and development, an increasing number of patients, an increasing number of clinical studies, various investments by private as well public sectors, increasing prevalence of vector-based gene and cell treatments, the growing number of collaborations between companies, and the high demand for customized medications.



Rising Prevalence of Fatal Diseases



The increasing occurrence of genetic disorders, cancers, and infectious diseases, such as diabetes, down syndrome, flu, liver cancer, Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular diseases, and others, across the globe are bolstering the growth of the market. According to the WHO, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death worldwide, taking approximately 17.9 million lives each year.

As per WHO, cancer is a leading cause of death, reporting almost 10 million deaths, or nearly one in six deaths in 2020. Owing to the increasing number of patients suffering from these fatal diseases, the demand for vectors for treatment is rising. For instance, in 2019, the FDA approved MVA (Modified Vaccinia virus Ankara), under the market name Jynneos, to prevent both smallpox and monkeypox.



Growing Prominence of Gene and Cell Therapy Products



Gene therapy is a method to treat or prevent disease with the help of genetic material. Advanced gene and cell therapies, with the use of vectors, have considerably impacted the field of biomedicine. After various research, it is found that the vectors are not only used to prevent or treat specific diseases, but with the genetic information they have, they can directly target the cause of the disease and can alter the way a cell functions.

The rising prevalence of vector-based gene and cell treatments is also a contributing factor to the growth of the market. Therefore, numerous innovator companies are actively involved in the development and production of viral vectors and non-viral vectors for cell and gene therapies. For instance, in 2022, the USFDA approved the second CAR-T therapy named CARVYKTIT, developed by Johnson and Johnson, which is used for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Companies Mentioned

Catalent, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA Inc.

Oxford Biomedica plc

Sartorius AG

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Market Segmentation



by Vector Type:

Viral Vector

Adenoviral Vector

Retroviral Vector

Lentiviral Vector

Vaccinia Viral Vector

Others

Non-Viral Vector

Plasmid DNA

Lipid-Based Non-Viral Vector

Polymer-Based Non-Viral Vector

Others

by Indication:

Cancer

Genetic Disease

Infectious Disease

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

by Application:

Gene Therapy

Vaccinology

Cell Therapy

Others

by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

