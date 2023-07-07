Global Cybersecurity-as-a-Service Industry Research Report 2023: A $46.6 Billion Market by 2030 - Growing Number of Data Breaches and Cyber-attacks Fueling Demand

Dublin, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity-as-a-Service Market by Application, Organization Size, Sector, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Cybersecurity-as-a-Service market is projected to reach $46.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030

The growth of the Cybersecurity-as-a-Service market is being driven by several factors, including the increasing significance of cybersecurity in the banking sector, the growing number of data breaches and cyber-attacks, the rising trend of BYOD (bring your own device) in enterprises, and government initiatives aimed at encouraging the adoption of cybersecurity solutions.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud security solutions among SMEs and the healthcare sector's growing adoption of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service solutions are expected to create growth opportunities in the market.



Based on organization size, the Cybersecurity-as-a-Service market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises.

In 2023, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Cybersecurity-as-a-Service market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the strong IT infrastructure of large enterprises, the management Cybersecurity-as-a-Service platforms by skilled IT personnel, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, AI, and machine learning. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the Cybersecurity-as-a-Service market is segmented into network security, application security, cloud security, endpoint security, and other security applications.

In 2023, the network security segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Cybersecurity-as-a-Service market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising data and security breaches, the growing demand for filtering and monitoring network traffic, the growing number of malware attacks on enterprise networks, and the increasing need to protect connected network infrastructure. However, the cloud security segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Cybersecurity-as-a-Service market.

North America's large market share is attributed to the growing demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, the growing adoption of advanced technologies, and the surging usage of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service in the BFSI and retail sectors. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of application, organization size, and sector?

What is the historical market for Cybersecurity-as-a-Service across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global Cybersecurity-as-a-Service market?

Who are the major players in the global Cybersecurity-as-a-Service market, and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global Cybersecurity-as-a-Service market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global Cybersecurity-as-a-Service market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global Cybersecurity-as-a-Service market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Forcepoint LLC. (U.S.)

Trend Micro Incorporated. (Japan)

Foresite Cybersecurity Inc. (U.S.)

Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)

Zscaler Inc. (U.S.)

Okta Inc. (U.S.)

Radware Ltd. (Israel)

Qualys Inc. (U.S.)

CrowdStrike Holding Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited. (India)

Stratejm Inc. (Canada)

Guidepoint Security LLC. (U.S.)

Alert Logic Inc. (U.S.)

Sophos Ltd. (U.K.).

Cybersecurity-as-a-Service Market Assessment, by Application

Network Security

Network Access Control

Data Loss Prevention

Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Secure Web Gateway

Other Network Security Applications

Endpoint Security

Endpoint Detection and Response

Antivirus/Antimalware

Firewall

Cloud Security

Identity and Access Management

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

Security Information and Event Management

Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Data Loss Prevention

Risk and Compliance Management

Cloud Access Security Broker

Container Security

Other Cloud Security Applications

Application Security

Other Security Applications

Cybersecurity-as-a-Service Market Assessment, by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Cybersecurity-as-a-Service Market Assessment, by Sector

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Government

Other Sectors

Cybersecurity-as-a-Service Market Assessment, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Israel

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cg850y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.