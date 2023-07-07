Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Threat of Hospital-acquired Infections Spurs Demand

Dublin, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Surgical Drapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surgical Gowns segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Surgical Drapes and Gowns market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$608.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



3M Company

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Cardinal Health, Inc.

GrupA Medikal Ltd.

Guardian

Medica Europe BV

Medline Industries, LP

Molnlycke Health Care AB

O&M Halyard, Inc./Halyard Health

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Priontex

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 625 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Pandemic-Led focus on Personal Protection Enhances Importance of Surgical Gowns and Drapes

Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gowns & Drapes

Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

Competition

Surgical Drapes and Gowns - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Surgical Drape and Surgical Gown

Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Indispensable for Safe Healthcare

Surgical Drapes: The Largest Category

Surgical Gowns Market: STable Growth Outlook

High Demand for Disposable Drapes and Gowns

Hospitals Emerge as the Leading End-Users of Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI) SIR in US Hospitals: 2015-2020

Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period 2014-2020

Need to Prevent Transmission of Infectious Diseases Fuel Demand for Surgical Gowns & Drapes

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections Fuels Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021

Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Increasing Number of Cesarean Procedures Performed Propel Demand for Surgical Drapes

Caesarean Section Rates (in %) by Region

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure Contributes to Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Bourgeoning Medical Tourism Sector Fuel Demand for Surgical Gowns & Drapes

Global Medical Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Surgeries Drive Need for Surgical Gowns and Drapes

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles

Development of Novel Fabrics Presents Growth Opportunities for the Surgical Gowns & Drapes Market

Surgical Gowns Emerge as a Critical PPE Amidst the Pandemic Crisis

Differences in Neck Closures, Cuffs, Sleeves, Seams: Addressing Varied Requirements

Fabric Usage in Surgical Gowns

Reusable and Disposable Gowns

Knitted Fabrics-Based Surgical Garments Offer Better Comfort and Protection

Evaluation of Materials Used for Manufacturing Surgical Drapes and Gowns Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

