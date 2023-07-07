Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Threat of Hospital-acquired Infections Spurs Demand

Dublin, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Surgical Drapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surgical Gowns segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Surgical Drapes and Gowns market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$608.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- GrupA Medikal Ltd.
- Guardian
- Medica Europe BV
- Medline Industries, LP
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- O&M Halyard, Inc./Halyard Health
- PAUL HARTMANN AG
- Priontex
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|625
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed?
- Pandemic-Led focus on Personal Protection Enhances Importance of Surgical Gowns and Drapes
- Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gowns & Drapes
- Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
- Competition
- Surgical Drapes and Gowns - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Surgical Drape and Surgical Gown
- Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Indispensable for Safe Healthcare
- Surgical Drapes: The Largest Category
- Surgical Gowns Market: STable Growth Outlook
- High Demand for Disposable Drapes and Gowns
- Hospitals Emerge as the Leading End-Users of Surgical Drapes and Gowns
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
- Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
- Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI) SIR in US Hospitals: 2015-2020
- Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period 2014-2020
- Need to Prevent Transmission of Infectious Diseases Fuel Demand for Surgical Gowns & Drapes
- Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
- Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections Fuels Market Growth
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 & 2045)
- World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)
- Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021
- Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand
- Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)
- Increasing Number of Cesarean Procedures Performed Propel Demand for Surgical Drapes
- Caesarean Section Rates (in %) by Region
- Increase in Healthcare Spending to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure Contributes to Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Bourgeoning Medical Tourism Sector Fuel Demand for Surgical Gowns & Drapes
- Global Medical Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Surgeries Drive Need for Surgical Gowns and Drapes
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns
- Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles
- Development of Novel Fabrics Presents Growth Opportunities for the Surgical Gowns & Drapes Market
- Surgical Gowns Emerge as a Critical PPE Amidst the Pandemic Crisis
- Differences in Neck Closures, Cuffs, Sleeves, Seams: Addressing Varied Requirements
- Fabric Usage in Surgical Gowns
- Reusable and Disposable Gowns
- Knitted Fabrics-Based Surgical Garments Offer Better Comfort and Protection
- Evaluation of Materials Used for Manufacturing Surgical Drapes and Gowns Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
