Smart Surfaces Global Market is Projected to Reach $376.2 Billion by 2030: Rising Focus on Anti-Microbial Surfaces to Fuel Growth Demand

The global market for Smart Surfaces estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$376.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 58.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Self-Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 53.9% CAGR and reach US$118.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Self-Healing segment is readjusted to a revised 57.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 69.8% CAGR



The Smart Surfaces market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$99.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 69.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 49.5% and 53.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 52.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

3M Company

Adaptive Surface Technologies

Clariant AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Gentex Corporation

HZO Inc.

NANOSHINE GROUP CORP.

P2i Limited

Wyss Institute

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 282 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $376.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 58.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Fight against COVID-19: The Case of Antiviral Surfaces

Smart Surfaces - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Smart Surfaces

Types of Smart Surface Materials

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Growing Use of Smart Surfaces in Varied Applications to Boost Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Focus on Anti-Microbial Surfaces to Fuel Growth Demand for Smart Surfaces in Medical and Healthcare Sector

Risk of HAIs and Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases Enhance Importance of Anti-Microbial Surfaces

COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB Highlight the Need for Antibacterial Surfaces

Smart Surfaces to Tackle Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance

Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings

Advancements in Coatings to Drive Demand for Antimicrobial Surfaces in Medical Sector

Medical Device Industry Turns to Plasma-Applied Coatings

Self-Healing, Self-Sensing and Self-Cleaning Materials: Poised to Transform Construction Sector

Smart Surface Solutions: The Next Concrete Trend

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Construction Activity, Affecting Market Growth

Global Construction Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2021

Rising Demand for Smart Windows & Windshields to Drive Demand for Smart Surfaces in Auto Industry

Global Automotive Smart Glass Market by Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Technology for 2015 & 2025

Smart Surfaces Find Application in Automotive Interiors

Recovery in Automobile Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Monthly New Vehicle Sales in the US: Jan 2020-Feb 2021

Shift towards Renewable Energy Spurs Demand for Smart Solar Panels, Driving Growth in Smart Surfaces Market

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in GW (2019)

COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Solar PV Industry Operations

COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020

Growing Significance of Self-Healing Attribute for Electronics & Electrical Industries

Smart Surface Solutions for Smart Devices Amidst 5G Deployments

Sixth Generation Wireless Technology: Potential Role for Smart Surface Solutions

Smart Materials Facilitate Development of Self-Cleaning Surfaces

Self-Healing Coatings Continue to Gain Prominence

Smart Cleaning Materials Find Favor in Vehicles, Architecture and Infrastructure Sectors

Anti-Fouling Coatings for Ships: Potential for Smart Surfaces Market

Smart Surfaces Transforming the Way People Live But for Accelerated Uptake among Masses, Affordable Products are Needed

High Potential Applications for Smart Surface Technologies

Innovations in Smart Surfaces to Expand Application Opportunities

Graphene Smart Surface Technology Holds Potential for Use in Various Applications

AST to Develop Effective Antiviral Surface

Army Researchers Develop New Polymer Material

Challenges Facing Smart Surface Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

