Smart Surfaces Global Market is Projected to Reach $376.2 Billion by 2030: Rising Focus on Anti-Microbial Surfaces to Fuel Growth Demand

The global market for Smart Surfaces estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$376.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 58.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Self-Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 53.9% CAGR and reach US$118.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Self-Healing segment is readjusted to a revised 57.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 69.8% CAGR
The Smart Surfaces market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$99.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 69.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 49.5% and 53.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 52.3% CAGR.
- 3M Company
- Adaptive Surface Technologies
- Clariant AG
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc
- Gentex Corporation
- HZO Inc.
- NANOSHINE GROUP CORP.
- P2i Limited
- Wyss Institute
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|282
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$9.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$376.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|58.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Fight against COVID-19: The Case of Antiviral Surfaces
- Smart Surfaces - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Smart Surfaces
- Types of Smart Surface Materials
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Growing Use of Smart Surfaces in Varied Applications to Boost Market Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Focus on Anti-Microbial Surfaces to Fuel Growth Demand for Smart Surfaces in Medical and Healthcare Sector
- Risk of HAIs and Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases Enhance Importance of Anti-Microbial Surfaces
- COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB Highlight the Need for Antibacterial Surfaces
- Smart Surfaces to Tackle Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance
- Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings
- Advancements in Coatings to Drive Demand for Antimicrobial Surfaces in Medical Sector
- Medical Device Industry Turns to Plasma-Applied Coatings
- Self-Healing, Self-Sensing and Self-Cleaning Materials: Poised to Transform Construction Sector
- Smart Surface Solutions: The Next Concrete Trend
- COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Construction Activity, Affecting Market Growth
- Global Construction Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2021
- Rising Demand for Smart Windows & Windshields to Drive Demand for Smart Surfaces in Auto Industry
- Global Automotive Smart Glass Market by Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Technology for 2015 & 2025
- Smart Surfaces Find Application in Automotive Interiors
- Recovery in Automobile Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Monthly New Vehicle Sales in the US: Jan 2020-Feb 2021
- Shift towards Renewable Energy Spurs Demand for Smart Solar Panels, Driving Growth in Smart Surfaces Market
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in GW (2019)
- COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Solar PV Industry Operations
- COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020
- Growing Significance of Self-Healing Attribute for Electronics & Electrical Industries
- Smart Surface Solutions for Smart Devices Amidst 5G Deployments
- Sixth Generation Wireless Technology: Potential Role for Smart Surface Solutions
- Smart Materials Facilitate Development of Self-Cleaning Surfaces
- Self-Healing Coatings Continue to Gain Prominence
- Smart Cleaning Materials Find Favor in Vehicles, Architecture and Infrastructure Sectors
- Anti-Fouling Coatings for Ships: Potential for Smart Surfaces Market
- Smart Surfaces Transforming the Way People Live But for Accelerated Uptake among Masses, Affordable Products are Needed
- High Potential Applications for Smart Surface Technologies
- Innovations in Smart Surfaces to Expand Application Opportunities
- Graphene Smart Surface Technology Holds Potential for Use in Various Applications
- AST to Develop Effective Antiviral Surface
- Army Researchers Develop New Polymer Material
- Challenges Facing Smart Surface Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
