North America Energy Transition Market Analysis Report 2023: Focus on Power, Electrical Vehicles, Renewable Fuels, Hydrogen and CCS/CCU - Renewables will Account for 65% of Power Capacity in 2035

Dublin, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Energy Transition Market Analysis by Sectors (Power, Electrical Vehicles, Renewable Fuels, Hydrogen and CCS/CCU) and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America's energy transition is gaining pace.

The decreasing cost of renewable energy is driving the decline of thermal power in North America, with forecasts predicting that renewable energy will account for 65% of power capacity in 2035. Meanwhile increasing support from government policies and tax credits will facilitate the further growth of electric vehicles as well as less developed technologies such as low-carbon hydrogen and carbon capture.



The energy transition in North America is gaining steam due to both the global momentum behind the sector and the Biden administration's support. Recent laws such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Inflation Reduction Act, and other initiatives are beginning to funnel billions of dollars into the sector and reduce the green premium on emerging technologies like green hydrogen and carbon capture.

Thermal power's presence within North America's power mix will continue to decrease to 32% of power generation in 2035. In comparison, a strong build out will see renewables hold 65% of power capacity in 2035. As a result, emission free energy (including large hydropower) will account for 56% of the region's power generation in the same year.

A combination of government policies, tax credits, higher gasoline prices, and growing environmental consciousness among consumers will increase the demand for electric vehicles within the North America market. As a result, electric vehicles will exceed 75% of the light vehicle market in Canada and the US. The US will also remain a global leader in ethanol production, boosting North America's renewable fuel production to 10,700 mmgy by 2030.

North America is one of the world's most active regions for carbon capture, accounting for 63% of global capacity in 2021. 156 projects of varying size are in the pipeline to commence operations by 2030.

North America has also seen plenty of activity in the low-carbon hydrogen space, including the announcement of the world's two largest projects in eastern Canada by Green Hydrogen International. In addition, North America is one of the most attractive regions for blue hydrogen due to abundant natural gas and favorable conditions for geological CO2 storage.



Key Highlights

Gas has been the largest power generation source in North America since 2015, and will continue to produce 25% of the region's electricity through to 2035.

Coal power is set to decrease its generation share from 24% in 2018 to just 6% in 2035, while solar PV will increase from 2% to 26% across the same time frame.

By 2035, nearly 56% of the region's power generation is expected to be emissions free when large hydropower is included, up from 24% in 2018.

Scope

Current leaders within North America's Energy Transition

Renewable Energy Policies and Economics

Power Capacity Share Outlook

Power Generation Share Outlook

Renewable Generation Share by Country, 2021 - 2035

Thermal Power: Decommissioning and Emissions

Major Players in Renewable Power

Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts for North America and EV's Share of Light Vehicles

Electric Vehicles Policies and Support

Largest Active and Upcoming Renewable Refineries in North America

Renewable Fuels Outlook

Renewable Fuels Policies and Support

CCUS capacity, 2018 - 2030 and Share by End Use Sector

CCUS Policy

CCUS Projects

National Hydrogen Strategies of Canada and the US

Hydrogen Capacity, 2018 - 2030

Case Studies of Hydrogen End Use Sectors

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Sector Grid and Leaders

Power Outlook and Generation

Renewable Energy: Policies and Economic

Power Capacity Share Outlook

Share of Power and Renewable Generation

Share of Renewable Generation by Country

Thermal Power Decommissioning and Emissions

Major players: Solar vs Wind owners

Electric Vehicles

EV Production and Adoption Forecasts

Regional EV Policies

Renewable Fuels

Active and Upcoming Renewable Fuel Projects

Production and Consumption Forecasts

Regional Policies

CCUS Capacity Forecasts

Regional CCUS Policies

Active and Upcoming CCUS Projects

Hydrogen

Regional Hydrogen Policies

Active and Upcoming Hydrogen Projects

Hydrogen Capacity and End Use Sectors

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Iberdrola SA

NextEra Energy Inc

Apex Clean Energy,Tesla Inc

GM

Nissan

Gron Fuels

Phillips 66

Valero Energy Group

Exxon Mobil Corp

Oxy

GHI

Air Products

Swinerton Renewable Energy

First Solar Inc

M.A. Mortension Co

EMJ Corp

McCarthy Building Companies Inc

TotalEnergies SE

Quanta Services Inc

Grupo Ortiz

Rosendin Electric Inc

John Wood Group Plc

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd

Canadian Solar Inc

Trina Solar Co Ltd

JA Solar Technology Co Ltd

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd

Hanwha Q CELLS Co Ltd

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

MasTec Inc

Vestas Wind Systems AS

Renewable Energy Systems Holdings Ltd

Siemens AG

Vepica USA Inc

Fagen Inc

Acciona SA

Electricite de France

General Electric

Nordex SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Enercon GmbH

Suzlon Energy Ltd

Senvion SA

Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co Ltd

Platinum Equity LLC

Nacero Inc

Darling Ingredients Inc

Marathon Petroleum Corp

Neste Corp

Next Renewable Fuels

Gevo Inc

Chevron Corp

World Energy LLC

PBF Energy Inc

Continental Resources Inc

Summit Agricultural Group

Occidental Petroleum Corp

Prairie State Energy Campus LLC

Enchant Energy Corp

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Calpine Corp

NextDecade Corp

Green Hydrogen International

Clean Hydrogen Works

Hafnia Ltd

Hydrogen Naturally Inc

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Bear Head Energy Inc

Shell plc

Bakken Energy LLC

SoCalGas.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h52eqb



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.