Global Frozen Desserts Strategic Business Report 2023: Customization to Emerge as a Popular Trend in Frozen Desserts Market

The global market for Frozen Desserts estimated at US$91.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$137.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ice Cream, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$80.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Confectionary & Candies segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Frozen Desserts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 461 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $91.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $137.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

At-home Consumption Products Find Favor

Logistic Issues Impact Production

Lockdown Results in Stockpiling of Frozen Desserts Resulting in Temporary Spike in Product Sales

Frozen Desserts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Frozen Desserts: A Prelude

Ice Cream

Segment Descriptions

Outlook

Indulgence Continues to Drive Ice cream Sales

COMPETITION

Market Share of Leading Ice cream Manufacturers: 2019

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Scoopful of Tasty, Flavorful Trends on Frozen Dessert Plate in Near Future

Intriguing Taste & Flavor Profiles

Premium and Cleaner Ingredients Find Favor Amid Guilt-free Indulgence

Clean Labeling Gains Momentum

Desserts in Portable and Convenient Formats to Gain More Customers

Emerging Areas Taking Frozen Dessert Consumers on an Enchanting Sojourn

Dairy-Free & Vegan Frozen Desserts: A Segment Gaining Unprecedented Interest

Manufacturers Roll Out Exciting Keto Creations

Customization to Emerge as a Popular Trend in Frozen Desserts Market

Global Ice cream Market: Laced with Distinct Trends

Premiumisation: The Key to Success

Freeze-Dried Berry Powders Helps to Stabilize Ice Cream

Plant based Ice Creams: A Novel Treat for Vegans

Health Consciousness Drives Demand for Organic Ice cream

Craft/Small Batches Attract Consumers

Snacking & Customization

Consumer Preferences for New Frozen Treat Options

Sensational Performance of Artisan Brands

Private Label Brands to Drive Growth for the Ice creams Market

Lactose Free Varieties Bolster Market Growth

Ice cream Manufacturers Create Better-For-You Products

Innovations Continue to Drive Growth

Ice cream Manufacturers Face Challenges to Replace Sugar

Protein-Loaded Ice Creams

Rising Popularity of Gelato

Growing Obese Population Drives Demand for Low-Calorie, Light Ice Creams

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Megatrends Wielding Influence on the Market

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

