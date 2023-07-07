Digital Inspection Global Market is Projected to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2030: Inherent Benefits of Digital Inspection Technologies over Traditional Inspection Techniques Drives Growth

Dublin, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Inspection: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Inspection estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$16.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Digital Inspection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inherent Benefits of Digital Inspection Technologies over Traditional Inspection Techniques Drives Market Growth

Digital Platforms Find Increasing Adoption to Streamline Facility Inspections

Robust Opportunity for Precision Parts Manufacturing Pushes Up the Importance of Digital Inspection Technologies

Global Parts & Components Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Digital Inspection Gains Strong Foothold in the Manufacturing Industry

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Growing Adoption of Industrial Automation Solutions Spurs Need for Digital Inspection

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025

With Manufacturing Moving towards Industry 4.0, Digital Inspections Become Integral to Production Processes

Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities in Digital Inspections Market: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Ongoing Digitization of Oil & Gas Industry Gives Impetus to Digital Inspection Market

Use of Drones in Oil & Gas Inspections Continues to Grow

Rapidly Expanding Natural Gas Production & Intensified Shale Gas Programs Spur Demand for Digital Inspections in Oil & Gas Sector

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spurs Market Opportunities in 3D Metrology Space

Automation and Focus on Improving Productivity and Quality Drive Demand for Digital Inspections in Automotive Industry

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010-2024

High Growth Opportunities for Digital Inspection in Automotive Repair

Digital Inspection Emerges as a Handy Tool for Electronics Industry

Accurate 3D Metrology in Semiconductor and Electronics Industries Necessitates Enhanced Cameras

Food & Beverages: A Niche End-Use Sector

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Growing Importance of QC in Food & Beverage Industry

Sophisticated Inspection Equipment for Inspecting Packaging of Food Products and Beverages

Inspections Solutions Gain Traction in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace Materials

Aerospace Industry Makes Use of Non-Contact Metrology

Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates Fertile Environment

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for NDT Technology

Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and 2023-2028

Metrology: A Key Technology for Digital Inspections

Increasing Demand for Portable Metrology Solutions Drives the Metrology Software Market

Digital Inspection Technologies Seek to Widen Scope & Span in Machine Vision Ecosystem

Established Role of NDT in Condition Monitoring Bodes Well for the Market

Visual Inspection Testing Exhibits High Growth

Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential

Ultrasonic NDT Testing Remains a Prominent Technique

Radiographic Testing Accelerates Market Expansion

Innovative Digital Technologies to Impact Inspection Industry

AI Paves the Way for Digital Solutions in Industrial Inspection

Innovative Technologies to Significantly Reduce Inspection Costs in Oil & Gas Sector

