Global Genetic Testing Strategic Business Report 2023: Breast Cancer Gene Testing Market to Expand Strongly

The global market for Genetic Testing estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Prenatal & Newborn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Diagnostic segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR



The Genetic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 249 Featured) -

23andMe, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

AutoGenomics, Inc.

Biocartis NV

BioRad Laboratories

Cepheid Inc.

ELITech Group SAS

Illumina, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Luminex Corporation

Natera, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics AG

Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 573 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Genetic Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

A Prelude to Genetic Testing

Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide

Different Types of Genetic Tests include

Prenatal and Newborn Screening

Diagnostic Testing

Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing

Carrier Identification

Pharmacogenomic Testing

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence

Genetic Testing Delivery Models

Genetic Sequencing Approaches

Genetic Testing Market Witnesses Sluggish Growth during COVID-19, Set to Record Exponential Growth Post-COVID

Expanding Applications to Drive Genetic Testing Market

Regional Landscape

Prenatal Testing Market to Rise

Market Outlook

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Studies Indicate Possible Correlation between Genetic Variations Tied to Immunity and COVID-19 Severity

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Prenatal Testing - Changing the World of Pregnancy Care

List of Available Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Tests by Indication

Players in the Prenatal and New Born Genetic Testing Market

Conventional Invasive Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques - A Risky Affair

Emergence of Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)

Competition Intensifies in the NIPD Market

Select Commercially Available NIPD (Genetic) Tests for Aneuploidy in the US

Strain on Resources Prevent Wide Adoption of Expanded Carrier Sequencing

Predictive Diagnostics

Breast Cancer Gene Testing Market to Expand Strongly

Myriad Genetics - A Leader in Breast Cancer Testing

Discovery of Novel Biomarkers Crucial to Predictive Diagnostics

Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing Market

MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

Genetic Testing Paves the Way for Personalized Medicine

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) - A Giant Leap in Genome Sequencing

Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing

Select List of Available Tumor Markers

Immense Popularity of Ancestry Testing

Increasing Focus on Data Churning

Genetic Testing to Explode into Provider Workflow with Intriguing Use Cases

Primary Factors Responsible for Waning Interest in Direct-to Consumer Genetic Testing

Liquid Biopsy to Facilitate Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Hybrid Labs to Bridge Gap Between Traditional and DTC Models

Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Chromosomal Disorders Augments Demand for Cell-Free DNA Testing

Emergence of Rapid DNA Testing

Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Genetic Testing

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

