ASHTON WOODS USA L.L.C. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ALPHARETTA, GA, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Annual Report for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023 (the “Annual Report”) is expected to be posted on the Company's website on or before Thursday, July 13, 2023. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM EDT for the purpose of discussing the Annual Report and the Company’s operating results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023.

Please use the following call-in number if you plan to dial in to our annual investor conference call:

Call-in Number:

(800) 225-9448

(203) 518-9708



Conference ID:

AWHQ423



There will be an operator who will ask for your name and company name. Please call in a few minutes early, if possible, to give the operator time to get everyone logged in. A replay of the call will be posted on the Company's website by Monday, July 17, 2023, and will be available for 31 days.