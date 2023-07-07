Global Healthcare Fabrics Strategic Business Report 2023: Stable Infant Diaper Sales Propels Demand for Healthcare Fabrics

Dublin, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Fabrics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Healthcare Fabrics estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cotton segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Healthcare Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured) -
- Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)
- Arc-Com
- Architex International
- ATEX Technologies, Inc.
- Brentano, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Eximius Incorporation
- Freudenberg & Co. KG
- Herculite, Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.
- Knoll, Inc.
- Life Threads LLC
- Maharam Fabric Corporation
- Paramount Tech Fab Industries
- Precision Fabrics Group Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|565
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$12.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$21.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
- Top Countries Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak: Total Cases and Cases Per Million Population
- COVID-19 Outbreak Boosts Demand for Anti-Viral Fabrics
- Making Space for the Critically Ill Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Enhances Need for Hospital Beds, Spurring Growth in Medical Supplies & Linen
- Global Hospital Beds Per 1000 People as of May 2020
- Rising Hospitalizations Leave US States Scramble for Hospital Beds
- COVID-19 Creates Acute Shortage of Hospital Beds in Europe
- Wound Care Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- An Introduction to Healthcare Fabric
- Healthcare Fabrics: Market Prospects and Outlook
- Polypropylene Emerges as the Largest Raw Material Type
- Nonwoven: The Largest Fabric Type
- Sustained Demand for Healthcare Fabrics from Hygiene Products Segment
- Developing Regions Poised to Record High Growth
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Healthcare Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Consumers Awareness about Hygiene Products Augurs Well for the Market
- Stable Infant Diaper Sales Propels Demand for Healthcare Fabrics
- Number of Births Worldwide (in Thousands) for the Years 1950-2050
- Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Million) for the Years 1980-2020
- Declining Birth Rates Emerges as a Key Concern for Diapers Market: Crude Birth Rate for the Period 2000-2050P
- Feminine Hygiene Products Offer STable Growth Opportunity
- World Feminine Hygiene Products Sales in US$ Million by Region for the Years 2018 and 2024
- Expanding Elderly Population Drives Adult Diapers Market, Fueling Medical Textiles Market
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women
- Market Poised to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Effective Material for Wound Dressing
- With Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Wounds Fueling Need for Wound Management, Healthcare Fabrics Market Poised for Growth
- Global Prevalence of Wounds (in Millions) by Wound Type
- Innovations in Textile Materials for Wound Care
- Nonwovens in Wound Dressing: Significant Benefits Fuel Usage
- Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles Market
- Global Nonwovens Market by Application (in %): 2020E
- Medical Technical Textiles Grow in Prominence
- Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns: Essential Nature of Products Drives Growth in Healthcare Fabrics Market
- Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns
- Growing Need to Prevent Hospital-Acquired Infections and Prevent COVID-19 Spread Spurs Demand for Medical Fabrics
- Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
- Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period 2014-2018
- Smart Fabrics: A Promising Area Driving Growth in Healthcare Fabrics Market
- Global Smart Textiles Market by Application (in %) for 2020E
- Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Focus on Controlling Pandemics & Epidemics Spurs Growth
- Implantable Medical Textiles Find Increased Demand
- Coronavirus Pandemic Draws Attention to Reusable Products
- COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers Demand for Disposable Medical Linen
- Polyurethane Gains Traction as Upholstery Fabric in Healthcare Industry
- Focus on Development of Germ Resistant Hospital Bedding
- Innovations Contribute to Improvement in Quality of Healthcare Fabrics
- A Glance at Select Innovations
- Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance Demand for Healthcare Fabrics
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
