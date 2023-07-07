Instant Insights: Clinical Decision Support System Market Set to Soar Past USD 10.7 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SyQuest’s latest global research of the Clinical Decision Support System market , increasing integration of clinical decision support systems with electronic health records, adoption of cloud-based clinical decision support solutions, incorporation of natural language processing and voice recognition technologies, rise in the use of mobile clinical decision support applications, application of predictive analytics and big data in decision support systems, integration of clinical decision support systems with wearable devices, emphasis on interoperability and data exchange among healthcare systems, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

The clinical decision support system market refers to the industry that deals with the development and implementation of computer-based tools and software solutions that assist healthcare professionals in making informed and evidence-based decisions during patient care, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing medical errors.

Prominent Players in Clinical Decision Support System Market

Cerner

Epic Systems

McKesson

Allscripts

IBM Watson Health

Philips

Siemens Healthineers

Athenahealth

Meditech

Coherent Health Solutions

drchrono

eClinicalWorks

Greenway Health

NextGen Healthcare

Practice Fusion

RelayHealth

Veradigm

WellSky

Zynx Health

Vitera Health

Integrated Clinical Decision Support Systems Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Integrated clinical decision support systems dominated the global online market as they offer seamless integration with existing electronic health records (EHR) and healthcare IT infrastructure, providing a more comprehensive and streamlined workflow for healthcare professionals. By integrating clinical decision support functionalities directly into the EHR system, healthcare providers can access real-time patient data, receive alerts, and make informed decisions at the point of care. This integration improves efficiency, reduces the risk of errors, and enhances the overall effectiveness of clinical decision support systems.

Diagnostic Support Application is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, diagnostic support application is the leading segment as it provides healthcare professionals with evidence-based guidelines, clinical protocols, and decision algorithms to assist in accurate and timely diagnosis. These systems help interpret complex diagnostic tests, analyze patient data, and suggest appropriate diagnostic procedures or treatment options. With the increasing emphasis on accurate and efficient diagnosis, coupled with the growing complexity of medical information, diagnostic support systems play a crucial role in assisting healthcare professionals and improving diagnostic accuracy, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a well-developed healthcare system with high healthcare expenditure. The region also has many hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres that are actively integrating clinical decision support systems into their workflow to enhance patient care and outcomes.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Clinical Decision Support System market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Clinical Decision Support System.

Key Developments in Clinical Decision Support System Market

In February, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. announced it would acquire Kareo, Inc. for $5.3 billion. Kareo is a provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions, including CDSS. The acquisition will help Allscripts expand its cloud-based offerings and reach new customers.

In March, IBM Watson Health announced acquiring Explorys, Inc. for $1.9 billion. Explorys is a provider of analytics and decision-support solutions for the healthcare industry. The acquisition will help IBM Watson Health expand its analytics and decision support offerings and reach new customers.

