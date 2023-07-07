Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to 2027: Escalating Introduction of Industrial Robots Fuels the Sector

Dublin, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic vacuum cleaner market is expected to record a value of US$13.86 billion by 2027, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 23.18%, over the period 2023-2027.

Growth in the robotic vacuum cleaner market has accrued due to an upsurge in working population, surging adoption in hospitality sector, escalating introduction of industrial robots, rising income levels and increasing geriatric population.

However, the growth of the market would be challenged by high initial cost and cost of maintenance of the products, concerns regarding high power consumption & shorter operational period and availability of counterfeit products. A few notable trends may include accelerating development of smart cities, booming digitalization and growing penetration of smart home appliances.

The global robotic vacuum cleaner market has been segmented on the basis of type, mode of charging, application and end-user. According to type, the market can be bifurcated into cleaning robots, mopping robots and hybrid robots.

On the basis of mode of operation, the global robotic vacuum cleaner market can be split into automatic charging and manual charging. Whereas, in terms of application, the market can be categorized into floor, pool and window. Further, the market is divided into residential and commercial, on the basis of end-users.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia due to the increasing the tech-savvy population, growing inclination of people towards automation, owing to the growing popularity of smart homes and smart appliances and presence of the leading market players in the region.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global robotic vacuum cleaner market segmented on the basis of type, mode of charging, application, end-user and region with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets (Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

