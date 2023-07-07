Global Textile Machinery Market to Reach 15 Million Units by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864179/?utm_source=GNW

Spinning Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach 11.3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Draw Texturizing Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 18.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 41.2 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Textile Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at 41.2 Thousand Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 8.2 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit

COVID-19 Inflicts Considerable Damage on Global Textile

Machinery Industry

Global Economy Stares at an Impending Crisis

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick

Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,

1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Textile Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Textile Machinery: An Introduction

Types of Textile Machinery

Spinning Machinery

Draw Texturing Machines

Weaving Machinery

Fabric Knitting Machinery

Textile Finishing Machinery

Outlook

Regional Landscape

Global Apparel Market by Geographic Region (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific, Europe,

Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America

Asian Countries Continue to Drive Future Market Growth

China: The Frontrunner in the Textile Machinery Market

World Textile Machinery Shipments

Spinning Machinery

Global Spinning Machines Shipments (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Rotors, Long-Staple

Spindles and Short-Staple Spindles

Draw Texturing Machinery

Global Draw Texturing Machines Shipments (2019): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Single Heater and

Double Heater

Knitting Machinery

Global Knitting Machines Shipments (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Large Circular Knitting

Machines (Single and Double), and Flat Knitting Machines

Weaving Machines

Global Weaving Machines Shipments (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Air-Jet, Rapier &

Projectile, and Water-Jet

Overview of Textile Industry

Global Textiles Market by End-Use Application (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apparel, Home

Textiles, Nonwovens and Technical Textiles

Global Textile Materials Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of

Market Volume by Product Group/Segment

Global Market for Nonwovens (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales by Application

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry 4.0 Set to Reboot & Intensify Digitalization to

Benefit Textile Machinery Industry

Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation &

Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence to Bring Improved Quality Control in

Textiles & Apparel Sector

Advancements in the Weaving Machinery Market

Sustainability Gains Prominence

3D Weaving Machines Becoming the Mainstay

Fashion Conscious Women Bodes Well for Textile Machinery Market

Increasing Demand for Technical Textiles Lends Traction to

Market Growth

World Textile Production by Textile Type (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Production Volume for Technical Textiles and

Traditional Textiles

World Technical Textiles Production by Country/Region (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Americas, China,

EU, India, and Rest of World Country/Region % Share

World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Composites,

Nonwovens and Woven

World Technical Textiles Market Annual Sales Breakdown (%) by

Application for 2019 and 2025

Circular Knitting Machines: An Overview

Macro Factors Driving the World Textiles Sector Generate

Parallel Opportunities for Textiles Machinery

Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population

World Population Estimates (2000-2050)

Rapid Pace of Urbanization

World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban Areas by

Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region

Technology Advancements Open New Growth Avenues

Select Recent Product Developments/Innovations

TRADE STATISTICS

Global Exports of Spinning Machines (2019): Breakdown of Export

Value in US$ ?000s by Destination Country

Global Exports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019): Breakdown of

Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination Country

Global Exports of Textile Machinery (Extruding, Drawing,

Texturing, Cutting Man-Made Textile Materials) (2019):

Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination Country

Global Exports of Knitting Machinery (Flat; Stitch-bonding)

(2019): Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination

Country



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest

of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinning Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Spinning Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Spinning Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest

of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Draw

Texturizing Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Draw Texturizing Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Draw Texturizing

Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Knitting Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Knitting Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Knitting Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest

of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Machine Types by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Machine Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Machine Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest

of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Textile Machinery Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

The US Textile Machinery Market: Immediate Prospects Remain

Sluggish

EXPORT-IMPORT DATA

US Imports of Textile Spinning Machinery (2019): Breakdown of

Import Value by Country of Origin

US Imports of Carding Machinery (Textile Fiber Preparation)

(2019): Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

US Imports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019): Breakdown of

Import Value by Country of Origin

US Imports of Circular Knitting Machines (Cylinder Diameter

More than 165 mm) (2019): Breakdown of Import Value by Country

of Origin

US Imports of Flat Knitting Machines (2019): Breakdown of

Import Value by Country of Origin

US Imports of Finishing of Felt or Nonwovens Machines (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

US Imports of Extruding, Drawing, Texturing or Cutting Man-Made

Textile Material Machines (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Import Value by Country of Origin

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Textile Machinery by Machine

Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting

Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Despite COVID-19 Scare, China to Remain the Most Important

Market for Textile Machinery

Textile Machinery Exports to Remain Firm

Export Import Scenario

Chinese Exports of Knitting Machinery (Flat; Stitch-bonding)

(2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by

Destination Country

Chinese Imports of Spinning Machines (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

Chinese Imports of Carding Machines (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: China Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Textile Machinery Market in Europe takes a Hit Amid COVID-19

Outbreak

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Geographic Region - Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Market Overview

Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK Historic Review for Textile Machinery by Machine

Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting

Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Market Overview

Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 43: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 46: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 49: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Machinery by Geographic Region - India and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



INDIA

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Growth Opportunities Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak and Rising Anti-

China Sentiment

An Import Centric Nation

Export Import Scenario

Indian Exports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country

Indian Exports of Knitting Machines (Flat, Stitch-Bonding)

(2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by

Destination Country

Indian Imports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

Table 56: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: India Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 58: India 16-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Overview of Select Markets

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Taiwan

Table 59: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning

Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and

Other Machine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Machinery by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Latin America Historic Review for Textile Machinery

by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Latin America Historic Review for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 67: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 68: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Brazil Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 70: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 71: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning

Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and

Other Machine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 74: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of World Historic Review for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864179/?utm_source=GNW



