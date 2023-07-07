Global Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market to Reach $38.6 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Brakes and Clutches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817691/?utm_source=GNW
OEM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aftermarket segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Automotive Brakes and Clutches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured)
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.
- Autoliv, Inc.
- BorgWarner, Inc.
- Bosch Auto Parts
- Brembo SpA
- Clutch Auto Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- EXEDY Corporation
- F.C.C. Co., Ltd.
- Marelli (Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co., Ltd.)
- NSK Ltd.
- Schaeffler AG (Schaeffler Group)
- Valeo Group
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817691/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Brakes & Clutches Market
Competitive Scenario
Select Innovations and Advancements
Automotive Brakes and Clutches - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Automotive Brakes & Clutches Market Enjoys Front-Seat,
Thrilling Ride without Speed Breakers: Prospects & Outlook
World Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market by End-Use (2023 &
2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Passenger Cars, and
Commercial Vehicles
Automotive Brakes & Clutches Market Moves at Full-Throttle with
Dynamic Drivers, Opportunities and Restraints
Analysis by Distribution Channel
World Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market by Distribution
Channel (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for OEM,
and Aftermarket
Regional Analysis
World Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market by Region (2023 &
2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
World Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,
Europe, and Japan
Automotive Brakes and Clutches: An Overview
Brakes: Types, Parts, and Applications
Understanding the Automotive Braking System
Drum Brakes: Pros and Cons
Hydraulic Braking Systems
Clutch and Its Basics
Types of Clutches
Wet and Dry Clutch - Pros and Cons
Clutch vs Brake: Key Differences
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automobile Production Dynamics Influences Demand Patterns of
Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Car Brakes used in Modern Automobiles
Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong
Production Centers for CVs
An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth
in Sales of Brakes and Clutches: Global Commercial Vehicle
Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry & What?s the New
Normal?
Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In
Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
Strong Outlook for Automotive Aftermarket to Benefit Demand for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches
Robust Aftermarket Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity
for Automotive Brakes and Clutches: Global Opportunity for
Automotive Aftermarket (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025
and 2027
Aging Vehicle Fleet Drives Opportunities for Automotive Brakes
and Clutches in the Aftermarket
With Several Governments Imposing 15 Years as the Retirement
Age for Vehicles, the Growing Age of Vehicles is Poised to
Benefit Demand for Replacements Parts: Average Age of Cars &
Light Trucks in the United States (In Years) for the Years
1980, 1990, 2000, 2015, 2020 and 2022
Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles)
in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E
Average Age of Cars in the EU (2022E): Breakdown by Select Country
Electric Vehicles Rising Demand Influence the Brake and Clutch
Market
Electronic Braking Breakthroughs Push EV Safety & Autonomous
Driving Forward
Need for Reducing Automobile Weight, Improve Fuel Efficiency,
and Comply with Evolving Tailpipe Emission Regulations Drive
Light Weight Material in Brakes and Clutches
Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting
Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Brakes
and Clutches: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
Bringing Down Environmental Impacts and Improving Sustainability
How Advances in Carbon Brakes Transformed Formula 1 Landscape
Rise in Vehicle Electronification to Drive Demand
Technology Developments to Drive Growth
Advancements in the Brake Technology
Innovation in Cam Actuated Clutches
Automotive Parts Manufacturing Gain as Automakers Strengthen R
&D Spending
Automotive R&D Spending in US$ Billion for 2020, 2025, and 2030
Automotive R&D Spending Breakdown by Segment: 2025
From Old School Options to Power Brakes: Car Brakes at Zenith
of Automotive Safety
Car Brakes: The Evolutionary Timeline
Braking Trends in the Automotive Market
Future of Brakes - Brake Systems of the Future
Automotive Clutches: Integrated Components of Power Transmission
Dual-Clutch Transmission Holds Upper Hand over Automatic
Counterpart with Powerful Performance
Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term
Growth of Automobile Market: Expanding Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for
the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Urban Sprawl
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Large Base of Millennials
Rising Living Standards
Select Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM
and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM
and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM
and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM
and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM
and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM
and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: France Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM
and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM
and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM
and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and Clutches
by Distribution Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and Clutches
by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM
and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM
and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel -
OEM and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Brakes
and Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM and Aftermarket
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Brakes
and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Geographic Region -
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Brakes
and Clutches by Geographic Region - India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Brakes and Clutches by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel -
OEM and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Brakes
and Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM and Aftermarket
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Brakes
and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Table 101: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM
and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: India Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: India 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Brakes and Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: India Historic Review for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: India 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Brakes and
Clutches by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 107: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Brakes and Clutches by Distribution Channel -
OEM and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: South Korea Historic Review for Automotive Brakes
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817691/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market to Reach $38.6 Billion by 2030
Global Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market to Reach $38.6 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Brakes and Clutches estimated at US$27.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Brakes and Clutches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817691/?utm_source=GNW