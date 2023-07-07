Global Microfinance Market to Reach $488.9 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microfinance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799111/?utm_source=GNW

Banks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.5% CAGR and reach US$285.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Europe Market is Estimated at $13.4 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR



The Microfinance market in Europe is estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$236.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$236.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 186 Featured)

- Citigroup, Inc.

- Axis Bank Ltd.

- Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc.

- Banco Do Brasil

- BNP Paribas SA

- DCB Bank Ltd.

- Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.

- Manappuram Finance Ltd.

- Indusind Bank Ltd.

- Equity Group Holdings Plc

- BlueOrchard Finance S A

- Accion International

- China Zheshang Bank Company Limited

- ACLEDA Bank

- FlexiGroup (New Zealand) Limited





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for

the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Impact on the Microfinance Industry

Financial Difficulties Facing Microfinance Institutions

Worldwide Due to COVID-19 Outbreak: % of Large and Smaller

MFIs Facing Challenges During the Crisis Period

Microfinance: Holding Potential to Break the Cycle of Poverty

Microfinance Functioning

Key Principles Related to Microfinance

Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Microfinancing

Microfinance Market: Focus on Providing Access to the Unbanked

and Alleviate Poverty Propels Growth

Active Borrowers of Microfinance Institutions Continue to Grow

Global Microfinance Industry: Number of Active Borrowers in

Million for the Years 2010-2020

% of Rural Borrowers in Microfinance Institutions (in %) by

Geographic Region for 2022E

Borrower Mix in MFIs: Percentage Breakdown of Active Borrowers

by Male and Female Individuals for 2022E

Competition

Microfinance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Important Growth Mechanisms for Economic Progress,

Microenterprises Emerge as Vital Driver of Growth for MFIs

The Large Unbanked Population and Focus on their Financial

Inclusion to Stimulate Microfinance Industry: Unbanked

Population as a % of Total Population by Region for the Year

2022E

Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Gender

for 2022E

Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults

Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked

Changing Business Landscape Drives Microenterprises to Review

Strategies

Microfinance Presents Powerful Tool for Small Businesses &

Entrepreneurs to Access Capital

Microfinance Industry?s Growing Role in Impact Investments and

Achievement of SDGs

Growing Importance of Digitalization for Traditional MFIs

Rising Adoption of New Technologies to Push Market Growth

Mobile Payments Transform Microfinance Industry Landscape

Mobile Technology to Play a Vital Role in Expanding Reach of

Microfinance: Global Mobile Payments Market in US$ Billion for

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Microfinance Organizations Serving African Countries Embark

Upon Offering Mobile Financial Services but Challenges Remain

Mobile Money Systems-A Saving Grace during Tough Periods

Going Digital Represents Inevitable Move for Microfinance

Institutions

Microfinance Industry Leverages Big Data Analytics to Enable

Financial Inclusion

Digitization Raises Data Security Concerns

Roadblocks to Adoption of Technology- A Review

Digital Technologies Shape Rural Microfinance Market

Enhancing Equity and Accessibility of Digital Microfinance for

the Rural Families

Artificial Intelligence Poised to Transform the Future of

Microfinance

Start-ups in Microfinance Sector Leverage AI and Other Advanced

Technologies for Democratizing Access to Credit

Growing Significance of Blockchain-based Microfinance

Huge SME Financing Gap Boosts Need for Blockchain-based

Microfinance Solutions: World Formal MSMEs Finance Gap (in $

Billion) by Region

Islamic Microfinance Emerges as a Vital Tool for Poverty

Alleviation in Islamic Nations

Global Islamic Finance Market by Segment (in %) for 2022E

Large Commercial Banks Venture into Microfinance Market,

Presenting Opportunities and Challenges for Existing Players

Microinsurance Products: Providing Insurance Coverage to Low

Income Customers

Addressing the Risks of Climate Change with Microfinance

Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions an Indication of Climate

Change: Global CO2 Concentrations (in ppm) for the Years 2000

-2100

Microfinance along with Macrofinance Holds Critical

Significance in Financial Realm

Microfinance Offers Support for Problems Confronting Women

Entrepreneurs

Emergence of For-Profit Microfinance Institutions Draws Criticism

Microfinance Institutions to Embrace Hybrid Model

Microfinance Providers to Collaborate with Fintechs

Key Issues Faced by Microfinance Industry

Notable Microfinance Networks: A Review



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Microfinance Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by Geographic Region - China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Microfinance by Geographic

Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Banks

by Geographic Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Banks by Geographic Region -

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Banks by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Banks by Geographic Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Non-Banks by Geographic

Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-Banks by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Enterprises by Geographic Region - China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Small Enterprises by

Geographic Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Small Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solo

EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed by Geographic Region - China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Solo EntrEpreneurs /

Self-employed by Geographic Region - China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Solo EntrEpreneurs /

Self-employed by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Lending for China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Micro Enterprises by Geographic Region - China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Micro Enterprises by

Geographic Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Micro Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



CHINA

Microfinance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Financial Inclusion in China: An Overview

Microfinance Emerges as a Critical Means to Enable Financial

Inclusion in China

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: China Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution

Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo

EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: China Historic Review for Microfinance by End-user -

Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small

Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro

Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Microfinance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Microfinance Market in Europe: An Overview

Microcredit Industry in France: An Overview

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo

EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Microfinance by End-user -

Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small

Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro

Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Microfinance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microfinance by Geographic Region - Bangladesh, India,

Indonesia, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance by

Geographic Region - Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo

EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance by

End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs /

Self-employed and Micro Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small

Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro

Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



BANGLADESH

Table 41: Bangladesh Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Bangladesh Historic Review for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Bangladesh 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Bangladesh Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo

EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Bangladesh Historic Review for Microfinance by

End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs /

Self-employed and Micro Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Bangladesh 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small

Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro

Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

An Insight into the Indian Microfinance Industry

Microfinance Sector Hit by the COVID-19 Outbreak

Small Borrowers Face Tough Times Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: %

Change in Value of Loan Disbursed by MFIs in India for Apr-Jun

and Jul-Sep 2020

Long-term Growth in the Microfinance Market Remains Promising

Indian Microfinance Market Poised to Witness More Consolidation

A Peek into Microfinance Providers in the Indian Microlending

Landscape

Primary Challenges Affecting Competitiveness of Microfinance

Institutions in India

Adoption of AA Framework by MFIs in India Remains Limited

Table 47: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: India Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution

Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 49: India 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo

EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: India Historic Review for Microfinance by End-user -

Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: India 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small

Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro

Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDONESIA

Table 53: Indonesia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Indonesia Historic Review for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Indonesia 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Indonesia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo

EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Indonesia Historic Review for Microfinance by

End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs /

Self-employed and Micro Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Indonesia 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small

Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro

Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



VIETNAM

Table 59: Vietnam Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Vietnam Historic Review for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Vietnam 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Vietnam Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo

EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Vietnam Historic Review for Microfinance by End-user -

Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and

Micro Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Vietnam 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small

Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro

Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and

Non-Banks - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance

by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for

Microfinance by Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Lending for Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo

EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance

by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs /

Self-employed and Micro Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for

Microfinance by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Lending for Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs /

Self-employed and Micro Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



LATIN AMERICA

Microfinance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo

EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Microfinance by

End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs /

Self-employed and Micro Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small

Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro

Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Microfinance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key

Competitors in Rest of World for 2022 (E)

Table 77: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of World Historic Review for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo

EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of World Historic Review for Microfinance by

End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs /

Self-employed and Micro Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small

Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro

Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

