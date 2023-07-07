Global Microfinance Market to Reach $488.9 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microfinance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799111/?utm_source=GNW
Banks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.5% CAGR and reach US$285.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Europe Market is Estimated at $13.4 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR
The Microfinance market in Europe is estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$236.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$236.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 186 Featured)
- Citigroup, Inc.
- Axis Bank Ltd.
- Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc.
- Banco Do Brasil
- BNP Paribas SA
- DCB Bank Ltd.
- Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.
- Manappuram Finance Ltd.
- Indusind Bank Ltd.
- Equity Group Holdings Plc
- BlueOrchard Finance S A
- Accion International
- China Zheshang Bank Company Limited
- ACLEDA Bank
- FlexiGroup (New Zealand) Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799111/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Living with COVID-19: The New Normal
Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for
the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
COVID-19 Impact on the Microfinance Industry
Financial Difficulties Facing Microfinance Institutions
Worldwide Due to COVID-19 Outbreak: % of Large and Smaller
MFIs Facing Challenges During the Crisis Period
Microfinance: Holding Potential to Break the Cycle of Poverty
Microfinance Functioning
Key Principles Related to Microfinance
Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Microfinancing
Microfinance Market: Focus on Providing Access to the Unbanked
and Alleviate Poverty Propels Growth
Active Borrowers of Microfinance Institutions Continue to Grow
Global Microfinance Industry: Number of Active Borrowers in
Million for the Years 2010-2020
% of Rural Borrowers in Microfinance Institutions (in %) by
Geographic Region for 2022E
Borrower Mix in MFIs: Percentage Breakdown of Active Borrowers
by Male and Female Individuals for 2022E
Competition
Microfinance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Important Growth Mechanisms for Economic Progress,
Microenterprises Emerge as Vital Driver of Growth for MFIs
The Large Unbanked Population and Focus on their Financial
Inclusion to Stimulate Microfinance Industry: Unbanked
Population as a % of Total Population by Region for the Year
2022E
Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Gender
for 2022E
Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults
Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked
Changing Business Landscape Drives Microenterprises to Review
Strategies
Microfinance Presents Powerful Tool for Small Businesses &
Entrepreneurs to Access Capital
Microfinance Industry?s Growing Role in Impact Investments and
Achievement of SDGs
Growing Importance of Digitalization for Traditional MFIs
Rising Adoption of New Technologies to Push Market Growth
Mobile Payments Transform Microfinance Industry Landscape
Mobile Technology to Play a Vital Role in Expanding Reach of
Microfinance: Global Mobile Payments Market in US$ Billion for
2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Microfinance Organizations Serving African Countries Embark
Upon Offering Mobile Financial Services but Challenges Remain
Mobile Money Systems-A Saving Grace during Tough Periods
Going Digital Represents Inevitable Move for Microfinance
Institutions
Microfinance Industry Leverages Big Data Analytics to Enable
Financial Inclusion
Digitization Raises Data Security Concerns
Roadblocks to Adoption of Technology- A Review
Digital Technologies Shape Rural Microfinance Market
Enhancing Equity and Accessibility of Digital Microfinance for
the Rural Families
Artificial Intelligence Poised to Transform the Future of
Microfinance
Start-ups in Microfinance Sector Leverage AI and Other Advanced
Technologies for Democratizing Access to Credit
Growing Significance of Blockchain-based Microfinance
Huge SME Financing Gap Boosts Need for Blockchain-based
Microfinance Solutions: World Formal MSMEs Finance Gap (in $
Billion) by Region
Islamic Microfinance Emerges as a Vital Tool for Poverty
Alleviation in Islamic Nations
Global Islamic Finance Market by Segment (in %) for 2022E
Large Commercial Banks Venture into Microfinance Market,
Presenting Opportunities and Challenges for Existing Players
Microinsurance Products: Providing Insurance Coverage to Low
Income Customers
Addressing the Risks of Climate Change with Microfinance
Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions an Indication of Climate
Change: Global CO2 Concentrations (in ppm) for the Years 2000
-2100
Microfinance along with Macrofinance Holds Critical
Significance in Financial Realm
Microfinance Offers Support for Problems Confronting Women
Entrepreneurs
Emergence of For-Profit Microfinance Institutions Draws Criticism
Microfinance Institutions to Embrace Hybrid Model
Microfinance Providers to Collaborate with Fintechs
Key Issues Faced by Microfinance Industry
Notable Microfinance Networks: A Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Microfinance Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Geographic Region - China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Microfinance by Geographic
Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Banks
by Geographic Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Banks by Geographic Region -
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Banks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Banks by Geographic Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Non-Banks by Geographic
Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-Banks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Enterprises by Geographic Region - China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Small Enterprises by
Geographic Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Small Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solo
EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed by Geographic Region - China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Solo EntrEpreneurs /
Self-employed by Geographic Region - China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Solo EntrEpreneurs /
Self-employed by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Lending for China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Enterprises by Geographic Region - China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Micro Enterprises by
Geographic Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Micro Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
CHINA
Microfinance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Financial Inclusion in China: An Overview
Microfinance Emerges as a Critical Means to Enable Financial
Inclusion in China
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: China Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution
Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo
EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: China Historic Review for Microfinance by End-user -
Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small
Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro
Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Microfinance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Microfinance Market in Europe: An Overview
Microcredit Industry in France: An Overview
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo
EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Microfinance by End-user -
Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small
Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro
Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Microfinance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microfinance by Geographic Region - Bangladesh, India,
Indonesia, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance by
Geographic Region - Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for
Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo
EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance by
End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs /
Self-employed and Micro Enterprises Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small
Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro
Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
BANGLADESH
Table 41: Bangladesh Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Bangladesh Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Bangladesh 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Bangladesh Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo
EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Bangladesh Historic Review for Microfinance by
End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs /
Self-employed and Micro Enterprises Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Bangladesh 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small
Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro
Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
An Insight into the Indian Microfinance Industry
Microfinance Sector Hit by the COVID-19 Outbreak
Small Borrowers Face Tough Times Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: %
Change in Value of Loan Disbursed by MFIs in India for Apr-Jun
and Jul-Sep 2020
Long-term Growth in the Microfinance Market Remains Promising
Indian Microfinance Market Poised to Witness More Consolidation
A Peek into Microfinance Providers in the Indian Microlending
Landscape
Primary Challenges Affecting Competitiveness of Microfinance
Institutions in India
Adoption of AA Framework by MFIs in India Remains Limited
Table 47: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: India Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution
Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: India 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo
EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: India Historic Review for Microfinance by End-user -
Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: India 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small
Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro
Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDONESIA
Table 53: Indonesia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Indonesia Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Indonesia 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Indonesia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo
EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Indonesia Historic Review for Microfinance by
End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs /
Self-employed and Micro Enterprises Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Indonesia 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small
Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro
Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
VIETNAM
Table 59: Vietnam Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Vietnam Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Vietnam 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Vietnam Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo
EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Vietnam Historic Review for Microfinance by End-user -
Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and
Micro Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Vietnam 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small
Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro
Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and
Non-Banks - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance
by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Microfinance by Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Lending for Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo
EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance
by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs /
Self-employed and Micro Enterprises Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Microfinance by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Lending for Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs /
Self-employed and Micro Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
LATIN AMERICA
Microfinance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo
EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Microfinance by
End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs /
Self-employed and Micro Enterprises Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small
Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro
Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Microfinance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key
Competitors in Rest of World for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of World Historic Review for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for
Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microfinance by End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo
EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of World Historic Review for Microfinance by
End-user - Small Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs /
Self-employed and Micro Enterprises Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Microfinance by
End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for Small
Enterprises, Solo EntrEpreneurs / Self-employed and Micro
Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799111/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Microfinance Market to Reach $488.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Microfinance estimated at US$187.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$488.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microfinance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799111/?utm_source=GNW