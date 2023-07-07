Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market to Rise at a 10.8% CAGR to Cross US$ 13.7 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR

Rockville, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report on Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, the revenues were estimated at US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2033. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 13.7 Billion. Carbon Fiber type of Long Fiber Thermoplastics dominates the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market with a projected CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033.



In transportation, long fiber thermoplastics are extensively used in manufacturing lightweight vehicles resulting in improved fuel efficiency for both the automotive and aerospace industries. In the automotive industry, electric vehicles are gaining momentum with the estimated sales of over 10.6 million units in 2023 up from 6.6 million sales in 2021.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8676

This significant growth is creating an opportunity for the adoption of LFTs as their properties can reduce the weight in EVs, enhancing the performance of vehicles and maximizing range.

In aerospace industries, Long Fiber Thermoplastics are used in interior components, leading edges, engine pylons, access doors, aircraft flooring, engine pylons, and a variety of molded parts. As countries globally are increasing the focus on the aerospace and defense industry with global aerospace exports exceeding the value of US$ 202 Billion in 2021, the demand for Long fiber thermoplastics is expected to increase.

In the sporting goods industry, there is a growing preference for high-performance materials in the manufacture of sports equipment and gear. This trend is opening up new opportunities for the use of long fiber thermoplastics (LFTs) in the industry. Known for their exceptional mechanical properties, durability, and lightweight, LFTs are a perfect fit for the needs of the sporting goods sector.

Polypropylene thermoplastic is being widely used in various industries with a production volume of 75.5 Million MT in 2021 and 73.8 Million MT in 2020. With the estimated production of 78 Million MT in 2022, the raw material cost of manufacturing long fiber thermoplastics is likely to reduce with the increasing availability of polypropylene resins. This can significantly influence the adoption of polypropylene-based long fiber thermoplastics across various industries.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8676

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the recent developments in Long Fiber Thermoplastics market are:

In February 2022 , Teijin announced the expansion of its carbon fiber thermoplastics line with the addition of three matrix resins: polyamide (PA), polycarbonate (PC), and polypropylene (PP). These resins are being used in the company’s existing composites such as Tenax ThermoPlastic Consolidated Laminate (TPCL), Tenax ThermoPlastic Woven Fabric (TPWF), and Tenax ThermoPlastic UniDirectional (TPUD).





, Teijin announced the expansion of its carbon fiber thermoplastics line with the addition of three matrix resins: polyamide (PA), polycarbonate (PC), and polypropylene (PP). These resins are being used in the company’s existing composites such as Tenax ThermoPlastic Consolidated Laminate (TPCL), Tenax ThermoPlastic Woven Fabric (TPWF), and Tenax ThermoPlastic UniDirectional (TPUD). In March 2022 , LANXESS expanded its range of Advanced Thermoplastic Composites Tepex fowcore by optimizing and expanding the product line with new composites designed to replace thermoset molding compounds. The new composites will feature resins such as pp, and polyamide 6 reinforced with 50 mm long fibers.





, LANXESS expanded its range of Advanced Thermoplastic Composites Tepex fowcore by optimizing and expanding the product line with new composites designed to replace thermoset molding compounds. The new composites will feature resins such as pp, and polyamide 6 reinforced with 50 mm long fibers. In January 2020 , Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) announced acquisition plans of c-m-p GmbH, a German Carbon Fiber Prepreg Manufacturer. The closing of the acquisition was planned in February 2020 through Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Material.





, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) announced acquisition plans of c-m-p GmbH, a German Carbon Fiber Prepreg Manufacturer. The closing of the acquisition was planned in February 2020 through Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Material. In January 2020, RTP Company launched new thermoplastic compounds, which provide flame retardance, chemical resistance, and strength to surgical robotic systems.



Key Companies Covered

GS Caltex

SABIC

Solvay

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Teijin Limited

Celanese Corporation

BASF Group (BASF Corporation)

Avient Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

LOTTE Chemicals

LANXESS

Daicel Corporation

RTP Company

AM BU (Samyang Corporation)

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.



For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8676

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Long Fiber Thermoplastics market by Material Type (Glass Fibers, Carbon Fibers, Steel Fibers, and Aramid Fibers), by End Use Industries (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods, Electrical and Electronics, Sports and Leisure, Industrial and Machinery and others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific and Middle East and Africa) - 2023 to 2033.

Check Out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Carbon Fiber Market: The global carbon fiber market was valued at US$ 4.49 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11.44 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Basalt Fiber Market: The global basalt fiber market is estimated at USD 106 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 339 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Lyocell Fiber Market: Based on the analysis by Fact.MR, the global lyocell fiber market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.6 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% to reach US$ 4.6 billion by the end of 2033.

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market: Global demand for continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites market is predicted to increase at a value CAGR of 7.8% and reach a market size of US$ 2.38 billion by 2033-end, which will be an expansion of more than 2X from 2023.

Nickel Coated Fibers Market: Newly-released data on the global nickel coated fibers market by Fact.MR reveals that the global market experienced year-on-year (YoY) growth of 7.2% to reach a market size of US$ 14.3 million at the end of 2021.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.