Company announcement no. 17-2023

Søborg, July 7, 2023





Konsolidator signs loan agreements and grants 482,565 warrants to loan providers



Today, Konsolidator A/S (“Konsolidator”) formally signed loan agreements with 2L Kapital A/S and Denmark’s Export and Investment Fund (EIFO) to receive a loan of DKK 15.5 million. As part of the agreements, the Board of Directors of Konsolidator has issued 482,565 warrants to 2L Kapital A/S and EIFO



Konsolidator announced on June 1, 2023 (see company announcement no 12-2023) that it had secured a binding long-term loan offer with 2L Kapital A/S and EIFO as loan providers. Today, Konsolidator formally signed the loan agreements on the terms described in company announcement no. 12-2023. Consequently, the Board of Directors of Konsolidator has today exercised part of its authorization in section 4.9 of the Articles of Association to issue a total of 482,565 warrants to the loan providers.



Each warrant entitles the warrant holder to subscribe for one share of nominal DKK 0.04 in the Company. The exercise price is fixed at DKK 6,18 per share corresponding to the average of the closing share price as made public by Nasdaq Copenhagen for the Konsolidator share on the 5 trading days prior to the date on which the Board of Directors decided to grant the warrants plus DKK 0.10. The warrants can be exercised at any time and are not subject to vesting. The warrants shall be exercised within ten (10) years following the grant at which point all unexercised warrants will lapse automatically. The detailed warrant terms can be found in schedule 7 in the Articles of Association.



After this grant of warrants, the total number of outstanding warrants is 1,827,999.



Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

