Global Microgrids Market to Reach $82.3 Billion by 2030

Grid Connected, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.6% CAGR and reach US$61.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Off-Grid Connected segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR



The Microgrids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 15.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 127 Featured)

- ABB Ltd

- Caterpillar

- Eaton Corporation Inc.

- GE’s Grid Solutions

- General Microgrids

- Heila Technologies

- Hitachi Energy Ltd.

- HOMER Energy LLC

- Honeywell International Inc.

- KEPCO

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- Power Analytics Corporation

- S&C Electric Company

- Schneider Electric SE

- Siemens AG

- Spirae, LLC

- Tesla, Inc.

- Toshiba Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Modernization of Aging Energy Infrastructure Skewed Towards a

Low Carbon Future Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the

Market

With Governments Forced to Address Power-Quality, Reliability &

Sustainability Issues, Rising Investments in Energy

Infrastructure to Benefit Demand for Microgrids: Global

Energy Investments (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022,

2025, 2027 and 2029

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the

Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %)

for the Years 2019 Through 2024

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal

Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside

Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global

Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and

2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2023

Competition

Microgrids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Microgrid: Definition, Scope, Importance and Benefits

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Power Outages & Undesirable Impact of Power Outages on

Modern Digitalized Enterprises Pin Hopes on Microgrids to End

Black Outs

Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$

Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

Focus on Decentralized Energy Generation Drives Deployment of

Microgrids

Growing Value of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) in Dual

Addressal of Environmental & Energy Sustainability Challenges

Drives Demand for Microgrids: Global Distributed Generation

(DG) Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and

2027

Rise of Smart Cities Drives the Focus on Engineering Microgrids

to Achieve Slated Energy Goals

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis

Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the

Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities

for Microgrids: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Private Sector Microgrids, An Exciting Area of Growth

Chronic Public Sector Underfunding for Infrastructure

Development Drives Private Participation & Investments in

Distributed Energy Via Private Microgrids: Cumulative Global

Infrastructure Spending Gap 2018-2040 (In US$ Billion)

Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Leads to Rapid

Mushrooming of Renewable Microgrids Across the Global Energy

Terrain

Microgrids Are the Backbone Infrastructure that Makes

Intermittent Renewable Energy More Resilient & Practically

Deployable in the Real World Scenario: Global Projected Net

Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW) for the

Period 2019 to 2024

Cloud Based Management of Microgrids Attract Interest in

Community Microgrids

Supported by Myriad Benefits Automated Microgrid Control

Systems Grow in Popularity

IoT Revolutionizes Microgrid Management

IoT Disrupts the Distributed Energy Space by Turning Microgrids

into Smart Systems Capable of Maximizing Energy Efficiency &

Energy Sharing & Trading: Global Value of IoT Investments in

the Energy Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022,

2024, 2026, and 2028

Favorable Regulations in the U.S Boosts Microgrid Expansions

Growing Pressure on the US Army to Fight Climate Change Leads

to Increased Installation of Microgrids

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global

Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Increased

Investments in Military Energy Independence & Microgrids:

Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)

Innovations in Microgrid Control Systems Spurs the Popularity &

Operational Feasibility Microgrids

As Microgrids Become Popular & More Widespread, R&D Spending

Increases for Microgrid Controllers: Global Market for

Microgrid Control Systems (In US$ Million) for Years 2021,

2023, 2025, and 2027

The Rise of Blockchain Microgrids, a Major Trend of Note

AI and Microgrids. Here?s What?s Happening

Robust Outlook for EVs Creates a Parallel Rise in Microgrids

for Fleet Electrification

Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Microgrids: Global

EV Sales (In 000 Units) by Region for the Years 2021, 2023,

2025, & 2027

Growing Focus on Disaster Preparedness Drives the Importance of

Microgrids

The Time is Ripe for Hybrid Microgrid. Here?s Why

Urgent Need to Address Climate Change Throws the Spotlight on

Microgrids

As Global Air Continues to Become Toxic Amid Half Hearted

Sustainability Efforts, Migration to Microgrids Gains Urgency:

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930,

1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021

and 2022

Sharp Increase in Cyberattacks Targeting Power Grids Worldwide

Highlights the Importance of Microgrid Cybersecurity

Mobile Microgrids Emerge Over the Horizon to Become a Major

Trend in 2023



