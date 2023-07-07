Global Microgrids Market to Reach $82.3 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microgrids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460474/?utm_source=GNW
Grid Connected, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.6% CAGR and reach US$61.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Off-Grid Connected segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR
The Microgrids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 15.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 127 Featured)
- ABB Ltd
- Caterpillar
- Eaton Corporation Inc.
- GE’s Grid Solutions
- General Microgrids
- Heila Technologies
- Hitachi Energy Ltd.
- HOMER Energy LLC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- KEPCO
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Power Analytics Corporation
- S&C Electric Company
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Spirae, LLC
- Tesla, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Modernization of Aging Energy Infrastructure Skewed Towards a
Low Carbon Future Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the
Market
With Governments Forced to Address Power-Quality, Reliability &
Sustainability Issues, Rising Investments in Energy
Infrastructure to Benefit Demand for Microgrids: Global
Energy Investments (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022,
2025, 2027 and 2029
Global Economic Update
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the
Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %)
for the Years 2019 Through 2024
War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal
Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside
Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global
Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and
2023
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2023
Competition
Microgrids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2024 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
Microgrid: Definition, Scope, Importance and Benefits
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Power Outages & Undesirable Impact of Power Outages on
Modern Digitalized Enterprises Pin Hopes on Microgrids to End
Black Outs
Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$
Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
Focus on Decentralized Energy Generation Drives Deployment of
Microgrids
Growing Value of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) in Dual
Addressal of Environmental & Energy Sustainability Challenges
Drives Demand for Microgrids: Global Distributed Generation
(DG) Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and
2027
Rise of Smart Cities Drives the Focus on Engineering Microgrids
to Achieve Slated Energy Goals
Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis
Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the
Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities
for Microgrids: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
Private Sector Microgrids, An Exciting Area of Growth
Chronic Public Sector Underfunding for Infrastructure
Development Drives Private Participation & Investments in
Distributed Energy Via Private Microgrids: Cumulative Global
Infrastructure Spending Gap 2018-2040 (In US$ Billion)
Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Leads to Rapid
Mushrooming of Renewable Microgrids Across the Global Energy
Terrain
Microgrids Are the Backbone Infrastructure that Makes
Intermittent Renewable Energy More Resilient & Practically
Deployable in the Real World Scenario: Global Projected Net
Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW) for the
Period 2019 to 2024
Cloud Based Management of Microgrids Attract Interest in
Community Microgrids
Supported by Myriad Benefits Automated Microgrid Control
Systems Grow in Popularity
IoT Revolutionizes Microgrid Management
IoT Disrupts the Distributed Energy Space by Turning Microgrids
into Smart Systems Capable of Maximizing Energy Efficiency &
Energy Sharing & Trading: Global Value of IoT Investments in
the Energy Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022,
2024, 2026, and 2028
Favorable Regulations in the U.S Boosts Microgrid Expansions
Growing Pressure on the US Army to Fight Climate Change Leads
to Increased Installation of Microgrids
Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global
Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Increased
Investments in Military Energy Independence & Microgrids:
Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)
Innovations in Microgrid Control Systems Spurs the Popularity &
Operational Feasibility Microgrids
As Microgrids Become Popular & More Widespread, R&D Spending
Increases for Microgrid Controllers: Global Market for
Microgrid Control Systems (In US$ Million) for Years 2021,
2023, 2025, and 2027
The Rise of Blockchain Microgrids, a Major Trend of Note
AI and Microgrids. Here?s What?s Happening
Robust Outlook for EVs Creates a Parallel Rise in Microgrids
for Fleet Electrification
Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Microgrids: Global
EV Sales (In 000 Units) by Region for the Years 2021, 2023,
2025, & 2027
Growing Focus on Disaster Preparedness Drives the Importance of
Microgrids
The Time is Ripe for Hybrid Microgrid. Here?s Why
Urgent Need to Address Climate Change Throws the Spotlight on
Microgrids
As Global Air Continues to Become Toxic Amid Half Hearted
Sustainability Efforts, Migration to Microgrids Gains Urgency:
Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930,
1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021
and 2022
Sharp Increase in Cyberattacks Targeting Power Grids Worldwide
Highlights the Importance of Microgrid Cybersecurity
Mobile Microgrids Emerge Over the Horizon to Become a Major
Trend in 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Microgrids Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Microgrids by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Grid
Connected by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Grid Connected by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Grid Connected by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Grid Connected by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Off-Grid Connected by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Off-Grid Connected by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Remote by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Remote by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial & Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Commercial & Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial & Industrial
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Microgrids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Microgrids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2023 &
2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Microgrids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Military,
Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Microgrids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2023 &
2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Microgrids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Military,
Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Military, Utilities and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Microgrids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2023 &
2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Microgrids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Military,
Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Microgrids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2023 &
2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Microgrids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Military,
Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Microgrids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Microgrids by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Microgrids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Microgrids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Military,
Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Military, Utilities and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Microgrids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Microgrids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Military,
Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Military, Utilities and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2023 &
2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Microgrids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Military,
Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Military, Utilities and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Microgrids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Microgrids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Military,
Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Microgrids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by Connectivity -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid Connected and
Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Microgrids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Military,
Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Microgrids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2023 &
2030
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Microgrids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Military,
Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Microgrids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Microgrids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Military,
Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Military, Utilities and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microgrids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2023 &
2030
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Microgrids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microgrids by
End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government,
Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote,
Commercial & Industrial, Government, Military, Utilities and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Microgrids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microgrids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2023 &
2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microgrids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microgrids by
End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government,
Military, Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microgrids by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote,
Commercial & Industrial, Government, Military, Utilities and
