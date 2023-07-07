Global Public Safety LTE Market to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Safety LTE Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799459/?utm_source=GNW

Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.3% CAGR and reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- AT&T, Inc.

- Atos SE

- Cobham PLC

- Anritsu Corporation

- Airspan Networks, Inc.

- Aviat Networks, Inc.

- Cradlepoint, Inc.

- Frequentis AG

- Atdi S.A.

- Athonet Srl

- Bittium Corporation

- Dali Wireless, Inc.

- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.

- Expedition Communications





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799459/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Ever-Present Need for Mission Critical Communications

Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Public Safety LTE

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Competition

Public Safety LTE - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need to Manage Disaster Risk Against the Backdrop of

Climate Change to Spur Growth of Public Safety LTE

Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events & Related Losses

Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness, Promising to Bring

Out Larger Budget Outlays for Public Safety LTE: Global

Number of Extreme Weather Events & Financial Losses (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020 and

2022

Focus On Developing Long-Term Emergency Medical Services

Infrastructure to Benefit Growth in the Market

Growing Percentage of Population With Chronic Diseases

Highlights the Dire Need for Investing in Mission Critical

Communications as Part of the Healthcare Preparedness and

Response Strategy: % of Global Population Who Are

Chronically Ill for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and

2030

Rapidly Aging Population & Escalation in Demand for Geriatric

Healthcare Highlights the Need for Efficient Emergency Medical

Response Teams: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

Expanding Opportunity for PERS Will Encourage Development of

Robust Emergency Response Systems & Communication Networks:

Global Opportunity for PERS (In US$ Million) for Years 2023,

2025 and 2027

Growing Demand for Ambulance Services Highlights the Need for

Robust Public Safety Communication Systems & Network: Global

Market for Ambulance Services (In US$ Billion) for Years

2023, 2025, and 2027

Rising Geopolitical Unrest & Healthy Defense Budgets to Benefit

Demand for Mission Critical Communication Systems

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global

Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Increased

Spending on Critical Communication Systems: Military Spending

by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)

Ever-Present Risk of Fires, Stringent Fire Safety Regulations &

Increase in Fire Response Services to Benefit Growth of Public

Safety LTE

Growing Investments in Smart Cities Drives Demand for Advanced

Public Safety LTE Solutions

Growing Spending on Smart Cities to Open Up Parallel

Opportunity for Public Safety LTE Deployments: Global Spending

on Smart Cities (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025 and

2027

Ensuring Safety Inside Public Buildings Emerges Into the Spotlight

LTE-Railway (LTE-R) - A Version of LTE to Support Mission-

critical Requirements of Rail Operators

From AI, LPWA to New Gen Hardware, Public Safety Innovations

Hit the Spotlight

Will Public Safety Communication Move From LTE to 5G?

Rapid Penetration of 5G Will Drive Interest in What 5G Can Do

to Improve Public Safety: Global 5G Subscription (In Million)

for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Private by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Private by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Law

Enforcement & Border Control by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Law Enforcement & Border

Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Firefighting Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Firefighting Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Medical Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Medical

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disaster Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Disaster Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Public Safety LTE Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Public Safety LTE Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Infrastructure and

Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border Control,

Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and Disaster

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law

Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency

Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border

Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and

Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law

Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency

Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border

Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and

Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law

Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency

Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Public Safety LTE Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border

Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and

Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law

Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency

Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Geographic Region - France, UK, Spain and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: France 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border

Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and

Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: France 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law

Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency

Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Infrastructure and

Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public

Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border Control,

Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and Disaster

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law

Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency

Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 60: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border

Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and

Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law

Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency

Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety

LTE by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety

LTE by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border

Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and

Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety

LTE by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Law Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services,

Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management for the

Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Public Safety LTE Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border

Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and

Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law

Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency

Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 78: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety

LTE by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety

LTE by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 82: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border

Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and

Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety

LTE by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Law Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services,

Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management for the

Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799459/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________