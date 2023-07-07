$5.1 Billion Nanoparticle Formulation Market to 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts

Dublin, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoparticle Formulation Market 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nanoparticle formulation market was estimated to be worth USD 5.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities associated with the nanoparticle formulation technologies and services market, during the given forecast period. Further, the report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Key takeaways of the nanoparticle formulation market are briefly discussed below.

Over the years, nanoparticles have emerged as a versatile drug delivery system for the controlled, targeted delivery of therapeutics for the treatment of several diseases. Owing to their inherent properties, such as small size, multifunctional behavior and surface tailorability, these novel nanoparticle drug delivery systems confer several advantages over the conventional drug delivery systems.

The ongoing advancements in nanoparticle technology have paved way for the development of safe and effective nano-based drugs with improved treatment specificity, stability, water solubility, and high penetration and retention time. In addition, nanoparticles are widely adopted in other healthcare-associated segments, such as diagnostic assays, dentistry, tissue-engineered constructs and medical imaging.

However, nanoparticle development and nanoparticle formulation is a complex and cost-intensive process. The nanoparticles need to be engineered through advanced nanoparticle formulation and nanoparticle manufacturing techniques that require specialized technical expertise.

Therefore, researchers and drug developers are actively relying on contract service providers having the technical expertise and nanoparticle technology to develop and formulate the desired nanoparticles. Further, driven by the growing demand for nanoparticle-based therapeutics, the nanoparticle formulation market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Rising Interest in Nanoparticle-based Vaccines to Drive Nanoparticle Formulation Market

High mortality and morbidity rates caused due to coronavirus infection prompted the researchers and drug developers to develop safer, effective Covid vaccines. They are actively investigating the role of mRNA vaccines for the prevention and treatment of this life-threatening disease. The use of nanoparticles in vaccines contribute to the overall immunomodulatory properties, making them suitable candidates for the formulation of vaccines.

Lately, mRNA-LNP vaccines have demonstrated their potential as prophylactic Covid vaccines. It is interesting to highlight that, in 2020, Pfizer-BioNTech entered into an agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics to license Acuitas Therapeutic's lipid nanoparticle formulation technology to develop mRNA Covid vaccines. Further, in January 2022, both the companies expanded their agreement for the utilization of LNP technology in order to develop various vaccines and therapeutics.

Benefits of Formulating Drugs with Nanoparticles

The growing interest in using nanoparticles for therapeutic purposes can be attributed to their ability to encapsulate multiple drugs, enhanced drug bioavailability and protection from physiological barriers. The pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a steady rise in the number of approved drugs based on nanoparticle formulations. These nanopharmaceuticals can serve both as the delivery vehicle and therapeutic agent to aid in the treatment of a variety of disease conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders and infectious diseases.

In case of cancer, nanoparticles are being developed to increase the permeability and retention of chemotherapeutic agents and to aid in the delivery of both diagnostic and therapeutic agents. In 2018, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved Vyxeos (developed by Jazz Pharmaceuticals) for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The drug is a LNP-based nanoformulation that has high circulation time in bone marrow.

Lipid Nanoparticle Formulation is Driving the Partnership Activity in the Overall Nanoparticle Formulation Market

Several stakeholders have been forging alliances with other industry / non-industry players in nanoparticle formulation market for technology licensing, research and development and product development purposes. It is worth highlighting that, since 2018, over 160 strategic partnerships have been inked in the nanoparticle formulation industry.

Owing to several advantages of lipid nanoparticles in therapeutics, the stakeholders are also acquiring other industry players specializing in various aspects of lipid nanoparticle formulation in order to expand their capabilities and build a comprehensive product / service portfolio. In February 2022, Merck acquired Exelead, a biopharmaceutical CDMO, to enhance its LNP formulation capabilities and operate as a one-stop-shop in the LNP formulation market.

At present, more than 40 companies engaged in providing lipid nanoparticle formulation service. Examples of top players engaged in this market (which have also been captured in this report) include BOC Sciences, CordenPharma, Curia, Emergent CDMO and Fujifilm.

