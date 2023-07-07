Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799377/?utm_source=GNW
Positive Pressure Conveying, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vacuum Pressure Conveying segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Pneumatic Conveying Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured)
- Altas Copco AB
- Coperion GmbH
- Cyclonaire Corporation
- DYPNF Co. Ltd.
- Dynamic Air Inc.
- Flexicon Corporation
- Gericke AG
- Hillenbrand, Inc.
- Macawber Engineering, Inc.
- Nilfisk Group
- Palamatic Process Inc.
- Schenck Process Holding GmbH
- Zeppelin Systems GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession;
Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for
the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Growth in Manufacturing Sector to Drive the Demand for
Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market
Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2020 to Jan 2022
COVID-19 Adversely Impacts Pneumatic Conveyor Systems Market
Competitive Scenario
Pneumatic Conveying Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Select Innovations & Advancements
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Impact of Pandemic on the Pneumatic Conveying Systems
Analysis by Type
World Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Positive Pressure Conveying,
Vacuum Pressure Conveying, and Combined Conveying
Analysis by Operation
World Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Operation (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Dilute-Phase
Conveying, and Dense-Phase Conveying
Analysis by End-Use
World Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by End-Use (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Food & Beverage,
Pharmaceuticals, Rubber & Plastics, Ceramics, and Other End-
Uses
Regional Analysis
World Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 &
2027)
World Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and
Japan
Material Handling Equipment: A Prelude
An Introduction to Pneumatic Conveying Systems
Features of Pneumatic Conveyor Systems
Advantages of Pneumatic Conveying Systems
History of Pneumatic Conveying
Repercussions on the Environment of Pneumatic Conveyor Designs
Analyzing Past Data Pools for Troubleshooting
Comparing Hydraulic and Pneumatic Conveying System
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Optimization and Process Improvisation in Material Handling
Critical for Long Term Growth
Cutting Edge Conveying Technology Automates Processes and Saves
Space
Design of Pneumatic Conveying System: A Proven Approach
Pneumatic Conveying Characteristics of Bulk Materials
Pneumatic Conveying System Requirements
Innovations to Enhance Conveying
Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Pneumatic
Conveying System Usage in Food & Beverage Industry
Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,
2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022E
Benefits of Using Pneumatic Conveying Systems in Food Industry
Pneumatic Conveying of Cereals
Efficient Design to Balance Energy Efficiency and Capability
Maintaining Social Distancing during Pandemic with Pneumatic
Conveying Systems Help
Rising Demand for Processed Meat: Major Growth Driver for
Pneumatic Conveying System
Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Pneumatic
Conveying Systems
Global Production of Butter, Cheese, Skim Milk Powder, and
Whole Milk Powder (in Kilo Tons) by Developed and Developing
Countries for 2017 and 2026
Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth
Global Beverage Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales
by Beverage Type - Beer, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Coffee, Fruit &
Vegetable Juices, Milk, Packaged Water, Tea and Others
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved
Opportunities for Pneumatic Conveying Systems
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023F
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &
2023F
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances
Demand for Pneumatic Conveying Systems for Pharmaceutical
Industry
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
Global Cosmeceutical Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019,
2022 and 2025
Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Drives Need for
Sophisticated Pneumatic Conveying Systems
Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years
2009 through 2021
Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2022E
Global Plastics Usage by Sector (in %): 2022E
A Few Important Facts about Plastic Production and Consumption
Globally
Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises
Bright Prospects for Pneumatic Conveying Systems
Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Criticality of Inventory Management
Pneumatic Conveying Systems and Industrial IoT Applications
Global Market for Factory Automation: Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2017, 2019E and 2023F
Industry 4.0 and Pneumatic Conveying Systems Industry in the
Post-Pandemic World
Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025F
Specialized Software to Troubleshoot Issues in Pneumatic
Conveying Systems
Typical Design Errors in Pneumatic Conveying Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
