Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030

Positive Pressure Conveying, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vacuum Pressure Conveying segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Pneumatic Conveying Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured)

- Altas Copco AB

- Coperion GmbH

- Cyclonaire Corporation

- DYPNF Co. Ltd.

- Dynamic Air Inc.

- Flexicon Corporation

- Gericke AG

- Hillenbrand, Inc.

- Macawber Engineering, Inc.

- Nilfisk Group

- Palamatic Process Inc.

- Schenck Process Holding GmbH

- Zeppelin Systems GmbH





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession;

Living with COVID-19, the New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for

the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Growth in Manufacturing Sector to Drive the Demand for

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market

Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2020 to Jan 2022

COVID-19 Adversely Impacts Pneumatic Conveyor Systems Market

Competitive Scenario

Pneumatic Conveying Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Select Innovations & Advancements

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Impact of Pandemic on the Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Analysis by Type

World Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Positive Pressure Conveying,

Vacuum Pressure Conveying, and Combined Conveying

Analysis by Operation

World Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Operation (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Dilute-Phase

Conveying, and Dense-Phase Conveying

Analysis by End-Use

World Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by End-Use (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Rubber & Plastics, Ceramics, and Other End-

Uses

Regional Analysis

World Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 &

2027)

World Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and

Japan

Material Handling Equipment: A Prelude

An Introduction to Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Features of Pneumatic Conveyor Systems

Advantages of Pneumatic Conveying Systems

History of Pneumatic Conveying

Repercussions on the Environment of Pneumatic Conveyor Designs

Analyzing Past Data Pools for Troubleshooting

Comparing Hydraulic and Pneumatic Conveying System

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Optimization and Process Improvisation in Material Handling

Critical for Long Term Growth

Cutting Edge Conveying Technology Automates Processes and Saves

Space

Design of Pneumatic Conveying System: A Proven Approach

Pneumatic Conveying Characteristics of Bulk Materials

Pneumatic Conveying System Requirements

Innovations to Enhance Conveying

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Pneumatic

Conveying System Usage in Food & Beverage Industry

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,

2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022E

Benefits of Using Pneumatic Conveying Systems in Food Industry

Pneumatic Conveying of Cereals

Efficient Design to Balance Energy Efficiency and Capability

Maintaining Social Distancing during Pandemic with Pneumatic

Conveying Systems Help

Rising Demand for Processed Meat: Major Growth Driver for

Pneumatic Conveying System

Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Pneumatic

Conveying Systems

Global Production of Butter, Cheese, Skim Milk Powder, and

Whole Milk Powder (in Kilo Tons) by Developed and Developing

Countries for 2017 and 2026

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth

Global Beverage Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales

by Beverage Type - Beer, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Coffee, Fruit &

Vegetable Juices, Milk, Packaged Water, Tea and Others

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved

Opportunities for Pneumatic Conveying Systems

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023F

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &

2023F

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances

Demand for Pneumatic Conveying Systems for Pharmaceutical

Industry

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Global Cosmeceutical Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019,

2022 and 2025

Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Drives Need for

Sophisticated Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years

2009 through 2021

Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2022E

Global Plastics Usage by Sector (in %): 2022E

A Few Important Facts about Plastic Production and Consumption

Globally

Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises

Bright Prospects for Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Criticality of Inventory Management

Pneumatic Conveying Systems and Industrial IoT Applications

Global Market for Factory Automation: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2017, 2019E and 2023F

Industry 4.0 and Pneumatic Conveying Systems Industry in the

Post-Pandemic World

Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025F

Specialized Software to Troubleshoot Issues in Pneumatic

Conveying Systems

Typical Design Errors in Pneumatic Conveying Systems



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

