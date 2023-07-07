Global Bispecific Antibodies Market to 2035: Players Include Akeso Biopharma, Amgen, Astrazeneca, Genmab and Immunocore

Dublin, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bispecific Antibodies Market 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players involved in the development and manufacturing of bispecific therapeutic antibodies for treating various oncological and non-oncological disorders. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.



Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market Overview

Bispecific antibodies (BsAbs) represent a novel class of antibodies that act by simultaneously attaching to two separate / distinct antigens or different epitopes of the same antigen.

These drugs primarily function by redirecting immune effector cells to effectively eliminate cancer cells using various mechanisms, such as antibody-dependent cell mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), antibody dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP), and complement dependent cytotoxicity (CDC).

Further, bispecific antibody drugs possess unique biological and pharmacological characteristics and are available in a wide range of formats, making them a promising option for therapeutic use. It is worth mentioning that, till date, nine bispecific antibodies have been approved for therapeutic use; these are (arranged in reverse chronological order of their initial approval) TecvayliT (October 2022), Nanozora (September 2022), AK104 (June 2022), Lunsumio (June 2022), VABYSMOT (February 2022), KIMMTRAK (January 2022), RYBREVANTT (May 2021), Hemlibra (November 2017) and Blincyto (December 2014).

Additionally, in the last few years, a definite surge in clinical trials being conducted to evaluate bispecific antibodies has been observed, given the rising popularity and potential therapeutic benefits of such candidates. In the foreseen future, as more such therapeutic candidates move into the clinical stage and / or receive approval, we anticipate the bispecific antibody therapeutics market to witness healthy growth.

Rising Interest in Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics

The growing pipeline of bispecific antibodies and the increasing number of associated clinical trials to evaluate the effectiveness of such candidates indicate a high level of interest and investment in this field.

The recent approval of several bispecific antibodies by regulatory agencies has increased the interest and confidence of stakeholders in this approach. 2022 saw approval of six bispecific antibodies, with Janssen being the latest to receive FDA approval for TecvayliT (in October 2022) for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It is worth mentioning that the potential advantages of bispecific antibodies over traditional monoclonal antibodies, such as increased efficacy and specificity, have made them an attractive option for the treatment of a wide range of diseases.

Pipeline Analysis of Bispecific Antibodies

Bispecific antibody landscape features the presence of over 120 large, mid-sized and small drug developers. It is worth mentioning that, currently, over 220 bispecific antibodies are either approved or being evaluated in clinical stages of development, whereas over 180 candidates are in preclinical stages of development. In addition, we came across various contract manufacturing / research organizations that are engaged in this domain.

Bispecific Antibodies are Mainly Targeting Cancer

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as oncological disorders, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases, is expected to drive the market for bispecific antibody therapeutics. Such therapeutics offer a promising approach by targeting multiple disease pathways, simultaneously. Currently, there are more than 15 bispecific antibodies in development for the treatment of gastric cancer.

In March 2023, Akeso Biopharma announced the completion of enrollment for a phase III trial for Cadonilimab for use in combination with chemotherapy as first-line therapy for advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. It is also worth highlighting that the most recent approval of TecvayliT for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma has expanded the target indications where bispecific antibodies have proven their efficacy.

Market Size of the Bispecific Antibodies Market

Driven by the rising interest in R&D activities and growing demand for effective therapeutics, the bispecific antibody therapeutics market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth rate of over 9.5%, during the period 2023-2035.

Specifically, in terms of therapeutic areas, the market is anticipated to be driven by drugs targeting oncology disorders. In addition, presently, close to 64% of the market is captured by players based in North America and Europe.

Key Players in the Bispecific Antibodies Market

Examples of key players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report, arranged in alphabetical order) include Akeso Biopharma, Amgen, Astrazeneca, Genmab, Immunocore, Janssen Research & Development, Merck, Roche and Zymeworks. Roche is playing a key role in taking the bispecific antibodies from development to commercialization, with three approvals to date.

Two of these approvals came in 2022 - VabysmoT in February 2022 and TecvayliT in October 2022. Another of Roche's bispecific antibody, Glofitamab, received priority review from FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large b-cell lymphoma and is likely to receive approval soon.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE OF APPROVED AND CLINICAL THERAPIES

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Approved and Clinical Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Approved and Clinical Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Overall Developer Landscape

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE OF PRECLINICAL THERAPIES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Preclinical Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Overall Market Landscape

5.3. Preclinical Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Overall Developer Landscape

6. KEY INSIGHTS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Approved and Clinical Stage Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Landscape: Key Insights

6.3. Preclinical Stage Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Landscape: Key Insights

6.4. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Developers Landscape: Key Insights

7. TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT FRAMEWORK

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: List of Technology Platforms

7.3. Bispecific Antibody Technology Platforms: Comparative Analysis

7.4. Most Popular Technology Platforms: Analysis by Stage of Development

7.5. Bispecific Antibody Technology Platform Developers: Analysis by Location of Headquarters

8. BIG PHARMA PLAYERS: BENCHMARKING ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Big Pharma Players: Benchmarking Analysis (Spider Web Representation)

8.3. Big Pharma Players: Comparative Clinical Pipeline Analysis

9. COMPANY PROFILES

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Partnerships and Collaborations

11. CONTRACT SERVICES FOR BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Manufacturing of Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics

11.3. Key Considerations for Selecting a Suitable CMO / CRO Partner

12. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis

13. CASE STUDY: REGULATORY GUIDELINES FOR BISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES

14. CASE STUDY: PROMOTIONAL / MARKETING STRATEGIES

15. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

16. SWOT ANALYSIS

17. CONCLUDING REMARKS

18. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

19. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

20. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96g2z5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment