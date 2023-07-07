Global Off-Shore Wind Market to Reach $95.2 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Off-Shore Wind Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799253/?utm_source=GNW
Turbine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.5% CAGR and reach US$47.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Substructure segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.7% CAGR
The Off-Shore Wind market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 15% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Urgent Need to Address Climate Change Provides the Foundation
for the Rise of Renewable Energy
Suffocating Spike in Emissions Shifts Focus on Renewables for
Powering a Safer Future: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion
Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980,
1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023
Robust Focus on Renewables Sets the Stage for the Growth of
Offshore Wind Energy: Global Clean Energy Investments (In US$
Billion) for Years 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023
Myriad Benefits Make Wind Energy the Most Attractive of All
Renewable Energy Sources
Global Economic Update
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Here?s Why Offshore Wind Energy Shows Potential to Race Ahead
of Onshore
Developments in Wind Turbines & Allied Wind Farm Technologies
Makes Offshore Wind Projects Easier to Deploy
Drones for Inspection to Reduce Operating Costs of Offshore
Wind Farms
Falling Cost of Wind Energy to Step Up Investments in Offshore
Wind Energy Projects
Onshore Wind Remains Among the Cheapest Sources of New Bulk
Power Generation: Global Levelised Cost of Electricity ($/MWh)
by Energy Type As of the Year 2022
Application of AI Across Wind Energy Witnesses a Surge
Digital Fever Catches on in the Off Shore Wind Energy Sector
Table 1: World Off-Shore Wind Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turbine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Turbine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Turbine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Substructure by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Substructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Electrical Infrastructure
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shallow Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Shallow Water by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Shallow Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transitional Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Transitional Water by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Transitional Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Deep Water by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Deep Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED STATES
Off-Shore Wind Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical
Infrastructure and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by Component -
Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Turbine,
Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Location - Shallow Water, Transitional Water
and Deep Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by Location -
Shallow Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical
Infrastructure and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure
and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Turbine,
Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Location - Shallow Water, Transitional Water
and Deep Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by Location -
Shallow Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical
Infrastructure and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by Component -
Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Turbine,
Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Location - Shallow Water, Transitional Water
and Deep Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by Location -
Shallow Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical
Infrastructure and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by Component -
Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Turbine,
Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Location - Shallow Water, Transitional Water
and Deep Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by Location -
Shallow Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Off-Shore Wind Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical
Infrastructure and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure
and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Turbine,
Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Location - Shallow Water, Transitional Water
and Deep Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by Location -
Shallow Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical
Infrastructure and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure
and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Turbine,
Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Location - Shallow Water, Transitional Water
and Deep Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by Location -
Shallow Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical
Infrastructure and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure
and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Turbine,
Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Location - Shallow Water, Transitional Water
and Deep Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by
Location - Shallow Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical
Infrastructure and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by Component -
Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Turbine,
Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Location - Shallow Water, Transitional Water
and Deep Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by Location -
Shallow Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical
Infrastructure and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by Component -
Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Turbine,
Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Wind by Location - Shallow Water, Transitional Water
and Deep Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by Location -
Shallow Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind by Location -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water,
Transitional Water and Deep Water for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Off-Shore Wind by Component - Turbine, Substructure,
Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure
and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Turbine,
Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Off-Shore Wind by Location - Shallow Water, Transitional
Water and Deep Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by
Location - Shallow Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind
by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Off-Shore Wind Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Off-Shore Wind by Component - Turbine, Substructure,
Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure
and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Turbine,
Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Off-Shore Wind by Location - Shallow Water, Transitional
Water and Deep Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by
Location - Shallow Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind
by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Off-Shore Wind by Component - Turbine, Substructure,
Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by
Component - Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure
and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Turbine,
Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure and Other Components
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Off-Shore Wind by Location - Shallow Water, Transitional
Water and Deep Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Off-Shore Wind by
Location - Shallow Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Wind
by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow
Water, Transitional Water and Deep Water for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
